​SK Telecom to use Hancom translation in AI platform

SK Telecom will apply Hacom's automated translation solution GenieTalk to its artificial intelligence (AI) platform NUGU, the companies have announced.

Those who own the South Korean telco's NUGU speaker will be able to automatically translate Korean, English, Chinese, and Japanese.

SK Telecom said translation via voice recognition will increase use in education and by foreigners for its speakers.

The telco also said NUGU, which is applied to the company's T-Map navigation app for cabs, can help foreigners ask for directions in these languages.

Going forward, more services that use NUGU will also get GenieTalk, and the two companies will work together to make translations more sophisticated.

SK Telecom first launched NUGU as a home AI speaker in 2016, and launched a portable version for outdoor use in 2017.

Earlier this year, the company launched a version for use in convenience stores by clerks to check inventory. It is also used being used in hotels and cabs.

Rival mobile carrier KT also launched an AI voice service for hotels in July.

