Sleep better in any position with this self-cooling pillow

Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

If you want to have a better mood and more productivity during the daylight hours, it all goes back to the quality of your sleep. There is any number of reasons why we don't always get all forty of our winks, but there's now a high-tech pillow that can address several of them at once: The Carbon SnoreX.

Everything about the SnoreX is carefully engineered, and that starts with the strikingly angular shape. The pillow actually has armrests that you can use whether you're resting on your back or reading a book on your stomach.

Of course, that's just the start of the innovations. The exterior of the pillow is a bamboo fabric treated with activated charcoal. These two materials work in tandem to keep you cool: The bamboo fibers have natural moisture-wicking properties, while the charcoal helps to absorb any excess sweat. Since your pillow stays dry, that inhibits the growth of mold, bacteria, or toxins that can build up and irritate your nose or skin. As if that weren't enough, there's even an interior layer of copper to ward away additional allergens.

Mind you, none of this would be effective if the SnoreX weren't comfortable - and it is. The cover stays cool so you can sink into a memory foam core that hits that sweet spot between support and softness. There's a special channel right in the middle of the pillow ergonomically designed for snorers, too. It keeps the neck at an angle that ensures airflow, so the SnoreX won't just help you. It can let your partner get a good night's rest as well.

Right now, you can own the Carbon SnoreX 8-in-1 Cooling Pillow for $49.99.

