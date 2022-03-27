Why you can trust ZDNet
Startups.com's Founder Community offers rare peer support for entrepreneurs

You can apply to become a member of the Startups.com Founder Community today.

Startup

Apply to become a member of the Startups.com Founder Community for support today. 

 StackCommerce

Starting a company is hard, and that's why only two out of five startups are profitable. Between facing those odds and building a roster of employees and clients, founders are under immense pressure on a continuous basis. 

When dealing with problems, most people speak to peers who have similar experiences and can offer advice or wisdom. For the founders of companies, however, their peers aren't in the same office. When you're at the top of a symbolic pyramid, then you're going to relate to people at the top of other pyramids. To get in touch with such people, you can take advantage of the fantastic Founder Community from Startups.com

The platform that's home to the Founder Community, Startups.com has helped launch over a million startups, and it's rated 4.2/5 stars on GlassDoor. The community has created a space for founders to grow and find support from like-minded peers that they can't otherwise get in the office. From regular deep dives to problem-solving sessions and other tools, the Founder Community opens doors to founders in need. 

Become a member of the Startups.com Founder Community

View now

Apply for consideration for the Startups.com Founder Community, and if you're approved, you are put in touch with a dedicated startup advisor. Your advisor will get you familiar with every resource that's available to you. From expert-driven pitch-deck reviews to informative investor research sessions to meetings with growth marketers, there's a lot to work with and learn. 

Another popular resource for people who get a Founder Community membership, meetings with industry peers welcome users into conversations on productivity and problem solving. Focusing on tangible strategies discussed during these chats can make a world of difference. 

One of many members who have found serious help in their membership, Sean L. from Alabama, wrote, "Finally, I'm in a room of founders that know exactly what problems I'm dealing with, and how to work them out." 

Apply for consideration for the Founder Community today. If selected, you will get a 30-day window for a 100% refund if you're not satisfied. 

