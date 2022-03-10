Study for cloud computing certifications with this $35 AWS training

StackCommerce

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's leading cloud service provider, so positions have built-in job security. Certified professionals also have excellent salaries, averaging over $150,000. Now you can learn the necessary skills and prepare for certification exams with The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Essentials Training Bundle.

For a quick overview, take "AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials & AWS Technical Essentials," which gives you two for one training on the terminology and key concepts in over 100 lessons in just an hour of content. After that, you can move on to specialized courses.

For instance, the "AWS Solutions Architect Associate (SAA-C02)" course covers how to monitor, troubleshoot and audit the platform while providing excellent tips to help you pass the exam. This course is a student favorite, earning an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. It's presented by Total Seminars, which offers certification training materials and services to thousands of corporations, schools, and government agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Defense branches.

You can also get a little more practice before the exam with "AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate: Complete Course 2022." It provides two more hours on the same topics.

The "AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01)" course has been updated for 2022 and teaches you the basics of cloud computing in general, as well as the AWS ecosystem in particular. You'll learn how to build and deliver cost-effective cloud solutions and get all the preparation you need to pass the exam. But, again, you can get even more pre-exam practice with "The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner." It covers everything from core operations and critical services to pricing models and account management.

If you're interested in AWS database services, "AWS Certified Database Specialty Exam Prep (DBS-C01)" demonstrates how to use the WS Relational Database Service (RDS), the AWS Database Migration Tool and NoSQL databases (DynamoDB).

There's even an e-book for beginners included in this bundle, "Learn AWS Serverless Computing." It explains how to use AWS Lambda, the Amazon API Getaway, and services provided by AWS.

The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Essentials Training Bundle offers a comprehensive study path for IT professionals who are interested in cloud computing. You can purchase all seven courses today for just $34 or less than $5 per course.