Study for Microsoft certifications with over 120 hours of training for $59

According to Microsoft, the number of Windows users is increasing, but so is the amount of time they spend on their Windows computers. Therefore, the demand for Windows professionals won't go away any time soon, so it should be a stable career path for quite some time to come.

If it's not one you've thought about pursuing due to a lack of tech training, there's no reason to let that hold you back anymore. Now you can get over 120 hours of Microsoft training from the affordable Complete Microsoft Windows, 365, & Teams Certification Training Bundle.

The bundle consists of courses by iCollege designed to help you pass certification exams that show employers you have the skills required for the positions you apply for. And they cover beginner to advanced skills, so folks of varying mastery could learn something new here.

The two beginner-level courses can start you with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 cloud computing. Next, you can work towards Windows Desktop Administrator with the skills you'll learn in "Microsoft Windows 10 (MD-100) (Updated 2021)." Next, you'll discover how to install, update and customize the Windows 10 operating system. Finally, "Microsoft 365 Fundamentals (MS-900)" teaches cloud basics, including MS cloud services with an introduction to Azure, plus the difference between Office 365 and Microsoft 365.

Once you've reached an intermediate level, you can learn how to design and implement Microsoft 365 services in "Microsoft 365 Identity & Services (MS-100)." "Managing Modern Desktops (MD-101)" builds on your desktop skills to take them to an enterprise-level, while "Microsoft Mobility & Security (MS-101)" focuses on cloud computing skills.

"Microsoft 365 Security Administration (MS-500)" earned an average student rating of 4.53 out of 5 stars. It teaches you to monitor and manage security and compliance for hybrid and enterprise Microsoft 365 environments. This includes investigations, threat response, data governance enforcement, and more.

Finally, "Managing Microsoft Teams (MS-700)" demonstrates how to roll out and manage Teams and their Office 365 workloads. The focus is on creating effective and efficient corporate communication and collaboration.

