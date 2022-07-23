/>
Take 10 percent off this solar light and say bye to flying pests

The Sunna Solar Outdoor Lamp casts a soft LED light that draws in and kills mosquitos.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Summertime is here, and that means it's prime time for tall glasses of lemonade and long naps on the porch swing. Unfortunately, it also means mosquitos. While you could remain in the safe, cool confines of your home, you might want to give the Sunna Solar Outdoor Light a try. This simple gadget repels bugs while adding style to your home, which might improve your next outdoor gathering in more than one way.

First and foremost, this device is a solar light, which is one of the smartest ways to illuminate the outside of your home. Once you set it up, sunlight gets stored in the high-capacity lithium batteries built to last. The same goes for the water and dust-proof casing, which can blend seamlessly with nearly any decor and withstand inclement weather.

The Sunna light comes with a bracket that's a breeze for almost anyone to install, and it can hang from a wall, fence, or nearly any sturdy vertical. On the front or back porch or even in the backyard, you'll have consistent, reliable illumination from a soft LED bulb. There are also dual sensors on the unit that can detect motion or light, so you can use your Sunna as a night lamp or security device.

Sunna Solar Outdoor Light with Mosquito Repellent

 $89.99 at ZDNet Academy

As a big bonus, these lights also double as a bug repellent. When the Sunna is lit up, the lamp light attracts mosquitos and other small fliers. When they get there, they're in for a rude greeting as they're instantly drawn in and disposed of. While the Sunna doesn't use fancy AI to get the job done, it still offers an excellent way to make cookouts or any outdoor get-together instantly more welcoming.

The Sunna Solar Outdoor Light with Mosquito Repellent is now on sale for $89.99, a discount of 10% off the previous MSRP of $99.

