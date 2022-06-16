/>
Get this sleek, lightweight portable AC to cool your home this summer

You don't need to suffer through the heat this summer with the Tosot Aovia.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Summer is here, with all the outdoor joys it brings. However, it can also bring some very uncomfortable temperatures indoors. Unfortunately, installing central air isn't always an option, but portable AC units can be an excellent solution. There are essential factors to consider before choosing one. It has to be capable of cooling the entire area where you'll place it. Being easy to move around and dehumidifying your living space would be valuable as well.

Additionally, since it will probably be a noticeable feature in the room, a touch of style would be nice. Fortunately, the Tosot Aovia is a stylish dehumidifying portable AC unit with many notable features, and it's on sale for as low as $309.99.

The Tosot Aovia's compact design is sleek and lightweight, taking up less space than many other models on the market. With rolling wheels, you can easily move it from the living room to the kitchen, office, or bedroom. Yet, it is still a powerful cooling unit, providing 8,000 BTUs of cold air in rooms up to 250 square feet.

This portable AC unit has three different function modes: Cooling, fan, and dehumidifying. The built-in dehumidifier can remove 2.1 pints of water every hour. An LED control panel makes it easy to adjust the temperature, operating mode, and fan speed. It was designed to be reasonably quiet in your room with a 51dB noise level when running in low mode.

Tosot Aovia 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

 $309.99

The Tosot Aovia 8,000 BTU comes with a remote control that allows it to change settings from as much as 20 feet away. So whether you are working from home, taking online classes, streaming your favorite entertainment, or working on your investments, you can stay comfortable without having to move to adjust the temperature.

No longer should you suffer through a long hot summer even if you can't or don't want to install a permanent air conditioner in your home. Get the Tosot Aovia 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner now while it's on sale for $309.99, down from $319. Need to cool larger spaces? The Tosot Aovia 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is available for $329.99, and the Tosot Aolis 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner is $439.99

More ZDNet Academy Deals

