Take home this refurbished 16GB Chromebook for $60

Whatever your work situation is, having another laptop at home never hurts. The problem is that this major convenience usually takes a major investment unless, of course, you consider something affordable like a Chromebook. They may not have the latest and greatest specs, but they're more than capable of handling everyday tasks.

Plus, you can save even more if you shop refurbished. Case in point: this 16GB ASUS Chromebook Flip. A fully functional lightweight laptop ready to hop online at a moment's notice. It's on sale now for just $59.99.

If you've never bought refurbished hardware, it's a great way to save cash. These computers might have some light scratches and scuffs but are otherwise the same reliable tech you see on store shelves. In this Chromebook's case, you've got a laptop that's tailor-made for home use with a 10.1-inch screen and plenty of speed.

That's thanks to a 1.8 GHz Intel processor and 2GB of DDR3 RAM. This 2015 model also comes with Chrome OS, making it an excellent gift for kids or parents. As Chrome users already know, this operating system makes web surfing safer and can be the gateway to plenty of useful apps.

Need a device to store your photos and files or watch movies on the go? The main highlight of this Chromebook is its 16GB of flash storage, which is more than enough for household or even office use. And whether you're gaming or designing, you can get plenty of use out of the crystal-clear touchscreen.

This 16GB ASUS Chromebook Flip comes with a wall adapter and power cord, and you can take your pick of styles. Don't wait long, though, because the deal is only good while they last. For a limited time, you can get your own certified refurbished Chromebook for $59.99 or 75% off.