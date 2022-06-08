/>
Get an all-in-one investing education and stock-screening platform for $119

Investing doesn't have to be confusing if you have the right combination of information and guidance.
With inflation and the cost of living skyrocketing, many people are scrambling to find ways to stretch their funds and generate more revenue. Some may try adding side hustles, while others might train for higher-paying careers. Investing could be another alternative, but it's far too easy to make mistakes when trying to invest your funds if you aren't already an expert.

Investing doesn't have to be complicated, however, it's just challenging to figure out where to start. Fortunately, Tykr Stock Screener is an all-in-one investing education platform and stock screener that can help investors at any level, and new users can currently get a Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription at an enormous discount.

Tykr's success is clearly indicated by an impressive rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, and that's because the platform takes all of the guesswork out of the investing process. It helps you manage your investments while reducing risk and even beating inflation.

It's a one-stop shop for all you need to know, beginning with investing fundamentals and recommendations on specific companies worth buying (and advice on when to sell them). More than 30,000 domestic and international stocks are supported.

The platform is easy to use, and there's no magic behind how Tyker works. It uses small, open-source calculations and a rigorous algorithm to produce a summary of each stock. The potential buys will be labeled On Sale, potential sells Overpriced, and all the others labeled Watch.

Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription

 $119

You can find great investments in as little as 30 seconds. Each stock will be assigned a score, with the safest investments having the highest scores, up to a maximum score of 20. Tykr's scores determine a stock's overall financial strength.

Each stock will also be assigned a Margin of Safety (MOS) percentage to help you increase returns. The MOS represents the difference between the Sticker Price and the Share Price, which will preferably be equal to or greater than 50%. The higher the percentage, the greater potential returns you could earn.

Start investing with confidence to build a more secure future. Get a Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription today while it's available to new users for only $119 -- an 86% discount off the regular $900 subscription price.

