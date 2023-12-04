'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The Apple Watch Ultra just hit an all-time low price ahead of the holidays
The original Apple Watch Ultra is getting a rare $160 discount for the holidays. Released one year ago, Apple's outdoor adventure smartwatch is now on sale for $639, down from its usual $799 price. This deal is available at Best Buy for the 49mm Titanium Case model.
If you have been thinking about getting yourself or a loved one a new Apple Watch, now is the time to snag a great deal on the top-performing high-end model.
The Ultra series is Apple's most rugged and capable watch line. While the Apple Watch Ultra 2, released this fall, is the latest version, the Apple Watch Ultra continues to be an incredibly capable smartwatch that you can buy for a significantly lower price.
When comparing the smartwatches, ZDNET's wearable expert Matthew Miller notes the Ultra 2 does not have any major improvements compared to its predecessor -- the biggest differences are the brighter display and the new processor.
Also: Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Watch Ultra: Is it time to upgrade?
When testing the Apple Watch Ultra, Miller put it through the most ruthless endurance test he could think of: a Tough Mudder 15K. He found the Ultra watch held up impressively well, especially since he completed the challenge without getting a single scratch in the display. During the Mudder, the watch updated Miller about one-mile splits, tracked his workouts, notified him of his heart rate, and identified several times when he had taken a hard hit, asking if he needed assistance.
ZDNET reviewer Adrian Kingsley Hughes also tested the Apple Watch Ultra for nine months, and wrote that he was "impressed there [wasn't] more damage to the case."
Also: The best Apple Watches you can buy
If you are planning on buying an Apple Watch Ultra for the first time for yourself or a loved one and looking to save some money, this deal is worth taking advantage of.