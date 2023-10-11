'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The October Prime Day deals ZDNET experts are buying
It's now the final day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, and ZDNET's staff of tech writers and editors have been rounding up all of the biggest deals to be found on TVs, headphones, laptops, tablets, robot vacuums, and other oddball gadgets you didn't know you needed. Whether you're starting your holiday shopping early or just browsing for your home or office, it's a great time to find major discounts on brands like Apple, Samsung, and Amazon itself.
Researching deals has led us to make a few purchases of our own. Read on to find out what ZDNET's staff has purchased during October Prime Day so far. (You can also check out the most popular products ZDNET readers bought during the first day of the sale.)
Also: The 112 best October Prime Day deals you can buy: Live updates
ZDNET staff Prime Day purchases
I picked up the SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO for $28 (54% off). I was thrilled with that buy, and was tempted to buy more than one. I got it to specifically use for shooting photos with my Sony Alpha camera, but it's also great for all kinds of other things like simply backing up copies of valuable files, photos, and videos and keeping them offline.
If you shoot video, there's also a nice deal on SanDisk's UHS-II version of this memory card, which offers great performance for recording 4K video as well as much faster file transfers. It's 29% off and costs $85, which saves you about $35.
--Jason Hiner, editor-in-chief
I'm the kind of person who digs out my winter coat as soon as the temperature dips below 70 degrees. I also keep a heated blanket on my office chair in case a chill creeps in. So, when I saw rechargeable hand warmers on ZDNET's list of our reader's favorite Prime purchases, it was an immediate add-to-cart moment for me. Why I didn't already have these in my warm-up toolbox, I don't know, but I'm looking forward to keeping them in my pockets all winter!
--Alyson Windsor, news and features editor
I bought the AirTag four pack deal for $10 off. I added a new dog to the family a couple of months ago and am nervous about him running away, since we think that's how he ended up on streets to begin with. I plan on putting one AirTag on each of my two dogs to ensure that they never get lost, and on the rest on my personal items I always lose, like my keys.
--Sabrina Ortiz, editor
One of my AirPods Pro 2nd Gen died this week after I unknowingly dropped it in the driveway and accidentally ran it over, so I got some Beats Studio Buds for only $90. These earbuds are typically $150, so 40% off is a good deal.
--Maria Diaz, staff writer
I've been in the market for a Bluetooth speaker for ages, but my one hill that I choose to die on is this: If I have a piece of tech in my room, it better match my room's vibe. That's why I've disregarded so many bulky black speakers with amazing sound. I want a cute yet functional speaker.
This Trenbader speaker straddles both ends of that spectrum. It's got a retro vibe, it delivers Bluetooth sound, it's compact and doesn't take up too much space (I live in a shoebox New York City bedroom, after all), and, most importantly, it's SO cute. Amazon has a 20% discount on it during Prime Day, so you can snatch it for $56 instead of $70.
--Nina Raemont, associate editor
My toddler is on a streak where she throws everything in the garbage can. We had to move the kitchen garbage can out of reach after finding my husband's car keys deep in one trash bag, so of course, we're upping our AirTag game. We already have AirTags, so I got a pair of AirTag keychain holders to attach AirTags to our car keys. Both were $7, 43% off for Prime Big Deal Days.
--Maria Diaz, staff writer
This XL heating pad with a microplush cover is one of the top-rated heating pads on Amazon. I picked it up during October Prime Day because my current one finally died, and it's such a staple in my self-care routine (seriously great just for cold days and obviously aches and pains). I liked that this one was larger than standard, is able to be used slightly damp or dry, has six heating settings, and has an automatic shutoff after 120 minutes, which is perfect for falling alseep with it on. The microplush cover is also washable, which was a huge plus, especially if you're sharing it with family members or using it while sick.
--Kayla Solino, associate editor
I bought an Echo Show 5 (2023) for $40 (56% off) to put in my kids' room. I hope it will help them learn to set up their alarm to wake up in the mornings, set timers to set when they have to read or clean up, and control the smart lights in their room. We love using Alexa to clean up different rooms by saying, "Alexa, it's cleanup time," which prompts a 20-minute timer and family-friendly music.
--Maria Diaz, staff writer