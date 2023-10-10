'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 11 best October Prime Day robot vacuum deals
Our lives are busy. When we have limited time available to keep our homes clean and tidy, it isn't long until the clutter builds up and a molehill has turned into a mountain.
This is where modern home appliances shine. Intelligent thermostats can automatically manage our energy consumption and heating requirements; smart lighting can be scheduled, and when it comes to cleaning, robot vacuums can take some of the daily workload off your plate.
Robot vacuums aren't the holy grail of domestic tasks, of course, but if you purchase the right model, you won't need to worry about keeping your floors swept and mopped. You can schedule them to perform these jobs for you -- or to spot clean as and when you need -- freeing up a little more time for you to spend how you like. And ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, which kicks off Tuesday, you can find several discounts on top-rated robot vacuums and mops.
Below are the best deals we could find for Prime Big Deal Days.
- Current price: $350
- Original price: $600
The iRobot Roomba i4 EVO is one of the best budget iRobot vacuums available -- and when that affordable robot vacuum is also on sale as part of Amazon's Big Deal Days, it's even more exciting.
At the time of writing, Amazon is offering nearly $200 off the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum as part of its early Prime Day Deals. With this robot vacuum, you can use Alexa or Google to give the vacuum directions and brushes designed to pick up dirt and pet hair. While the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO does not self-empty, it does an incredible job at detecting dirt around your house and vacuuming the area until it shines.
- Current price: $1,000
- Original price: $1,550
What's better than a robot vacuum to clean your floors? One that both vacuums and mops your floors! This ECOVACS vacuum and mop combo is a homeowner's dream. This all-in-one station is a self-cleaning and drying station for your robot vacuum. The station stores dust collected after each clean and automatically refills with water after it finishes a cleaning round.
Keep in mind the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni comes with a big docking station and is pretty heavy, says ZDNET's Aimee Chanthadavong in her review. But if you're looking to keep your floors looking shiny and new, it's an excellent robot vacuum to clean your home -- And with Amazon's Big Deal Days, you can save $550 when you purchase.
- Current price: $349
- Original price: $450
While not a robot vacuum per se, this robot mop is an excellent device to keep your floors spotless and shiny! This means you no longer need to worry about cleaning messy paws, drink spills, or everyday grime and dirt around your house. The iRobot Braava Jet M6 has both a wet and dry mopping function and uses a precision jet spray with a cleaning solution to leave your floors sparkly after each clean.
- Current price: $199
- Original price: $275
The iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum is a mid-range robot vacuum with Alexa integration, Wi-Fi connectivity, and multi-surface brushes that allow your robot vacuum to go from carpet to tile without a problem. If you are looking for a robot vacuum that will take vacuuming off your mind, the iRobot Roomba 694 is a great option that is currently on sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
This robot vacuum runs for 90 minutes and goes back to charge itself without someone having to interfere. It also learns your cleaning schedule and routine and can be scheduled to clean as you please, with the iRobot app.
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $650
If loud robot vacuums are not your thing, the ECOVACS DEEBOT N10+ is your dream come true. This robot vacuum and mop combo is a great quiet robot vacuum mop with a 3800Pa suction that keeps your floors free of dirt, pet hair, and even spills. Thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days, you can save $150 on a robot vacuum mop that lasts up to 60 days without any type of maintenance -- talk about hassle-free.
- Current price: $100
- Original price: $200
The Airrobo P20 robot vacuum is the best budget-alternative robot vacuum deal available for October Prime Day. This robot vacuum has four power suction alternatives, starting at 800Pa suction for a quiet clean and going up to 2800Pa suction for a deep and powerful clean. While this robot vacuum is already a cheap alternative compared to other robot vacuum competitors, you can now get an even better deal for it thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
More Amazon Prime Big Deal Days robot vacuum deals
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
The second Prime Day of the year, dubbed as October Prime Day, is a two-day sales event from 3 a.m. EDT on Oct. 10 through Oct. 11.
How did we choose these October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards an excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar -- think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart with all these savings.
What is the best Amazon Prime robot vacuum deal?
The best deal during Amazon Prime Day is for the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum. Available with a discount of 31%, you can expect this device to give your floors a deep clean whenever you wish -- and because it is self-emptying, maintenance is low.
Where can I find more October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET has been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
