The Scout Hidden Camera Detector is just $70 for a limited time

Cyberattacks have become so frequent that many people have become a lot more vigilant about protecting themselves with a powerful VPN, whether traveling or just going online in public places. But we can't forget that physical security is every bit as important as keeping our data safe, if not more.

Hidden cameras have become such a problem that the BBC, Washington Post and New York Times have all written about it extensively. As a result, 58% of 2,000 Airbnb guests surveyed admitted to being worried their rentals might have them. In fact, spy cameras can be easily installed in hotels, restrooms, and other places, as well, completely without your knowledge. But you won't have to worry about it anymore if you have a Scout Hidden Camera Detector.

And since it's our featured Deal of the Day, you can use coupon code SCOUT10 at checkout to get an extra $10 off and pay just $69.99, instead of the regular price of $89. Or you can use the same coupon code to save even more and get a two-pack for just $108.99, instead of $179. But the price drop on this Deal of the Day ends at 11:59 pm Pacific on 2/25, so don't hesitate.

The Scout has high-powered LEDs which will reflect off camera lenses, regardless of whether it's a spy camera, CCTV, or even just a phone. All you have to do is look through the aperture and, if a camera is detected, you will see a bright red light. It's small and lightweight, so you can take it with you everywhere. The Scout is battery-powered and comes with two AA batteries. With regular use, they should work just fine for over a year.

A practice hidden camera lens is included, so you can make sure you are using it correctly. It's no wonder that the Scout Hidden Camera Detector has an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on SpyGuy.com.

