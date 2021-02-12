The Vanlife App: Optimize your life, and work, on the road

Image: Sekr

While the global pandemic has been a tragic event in our lives, one area that has changed the workforce forever is the acceptance and adoption of remote work. Even after the pandemic is under control, millions of companies will continue to offer some level of remote work.

We have also seen the way people live change over time so that a house with a yard is not the standard or the desire of everyone. Some people prefer to live a life on the road and with the move to remote work this lifestyle is even more sustainable than in the past. The folks at WildRock PR sent me data that shows there was a 400% increase in camping activities in 2020 with Sekr, the creator of The Vanlife App, recording a surge in new members looking for safe ways to vacation, live, and work.

The Vanlife App, available for iOS and Android, is designed to help people find safe places to camp overnight and also build a connection to a community of fellow nomads. The new Camp Share feature is considered the "Airbnb of camping" as the app provides travelers with information on land and homeowners who list their driveways, side yards, private land, and other areas for campers to reserve and use. Some sites are free with others requiring a range of registration fees.

Remote workers can also discover where to find the best WiFi locations so that you can plan your weekday stays in an area with solid connectivity. As 5G continues to roll out across the US, people living on the road are likely to embrace the coverage and speed of 5G.

There are some excellent resources to explore whether The Vanlife App is a viable option for you and your family. The remote work blog post links to several informative articles and resources. Other stories from the road were an interesting read and I can completely understand the appeal of seeing this beautiful country and leaving behind the burdens of the daily grind in a controlled location.