The Zendure SuperBase V is a power bank for your whole home or electric car

Zendure SuperBase V with satellite battery (16-inch MacBook Pro for scale). Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I don't think I've ever tested something so big and so powerful that it actually intimidated me.

But that day is here with the arrival of the Zendure SuperBase V.

Regular readers will know that I've tested power banks of all sizes -- from tiny ones that fit on your keychain to giant ones that are more like a suitcase of power, and recently power banks that have been joined by power stations -- giant power banks designed to bring you mains power into places that don't have mains power.

But none of this has prepared me for the awesome might of the Zendure SuperBase V.

The moment all 110 kg (that's 240 lbs) of it arrived on a pallet, I knew that this was different from all power stations that I've previously tested.

So, what is the SuperBase V?

Think of it as a really big power bank for your home or electric car. You can charge it up from the mains (perhaps taking advantage of cheaper power at off-peak times) or solar, and either use that over the course of a day or keep it as backup power in case the lights go out.

You can also pack the SuperBase V into a car or RV and get power on the move, use it to power your equipment when in your RV, or use its stored power to extend the range of your electric car.

The SuperBase V consists of two components: the SuperBase V base station that comes in 4,608Wh and 6,438Wh, and optional satellite batteries that also come in capacities of 4,608Wh and 6,438Wh.

Each base station can be connected to up to four satellite batteries.

Each base station comes with a raft of ports, such as AC, USB-A and USB-C, and a 12V car outlet.

Outlets galore. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The base station weighs in as just a hair under 60kg, so to make portability easier, Zendure has kitted it out with a handle and motorized rear wheels to help you move it about your home.

This handle is a nice touch. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Motorized wheels are brilliant and make moving this huge load much easier. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

And let me assure you, those motorized wheels come in handy.

The satellite battery has a 12V car outlet, a 12wV/30A Anderson connector, and a 10A XT-90 connector.

You can connect as many as four satellite batteries to a single SuperBase V. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The satellite battery sits and rides atop the base unit, and if you thought the motorized wheels were handy when you were moving the 60kg base unit, you're really glad to have them when you add a further 46 kg to the load.

Given how huge the SuperBase V is, you need it to be tough, and it seems like Zendure has achieved this. The system survived what seemed to be quite a dramatic transit judging by the box and pallet, and arrived unscathed. The durability, fit, and finish are everything I'd expect from a Zendure product (and I've tested a lot of Zendure products in my time).

I've had the Zendure SuperBase V and satellite battery for a few days, and while that's not long enough for a complete test of the system, it has been long enough for me to test the basics. So far I'm very pleased with everything.

The power outputs all check out, with the SuperBase V delivering on everything that Zendure promises.

The display is nice and clear, and tells you at a glance everything you need to know without overwhelming you with too much information.

The display is crisp and clear, and tells you what you need to know. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The fan that runs to keep the unit cool when in use isn't overly noisy. While you wouldn't want it running next to your head while you were trying to sleep, I found that it disappeared into the general hustle and bustle of everyday life pretty quickly.

Oh, and that battery capacity is simply stunning. Previously, the biggest power station I've tested has had a capacity of about 2,000Wh, so having over three times that power at my fingertips is truly game-changing. Having 3,800W of output at my disposal also means that I can run demanding devices -- including power tools and home appliances -- without worrying about overloading the SuperBase V.

And if I do try to pull too much power, the built-in safety features mean that things step down graciously rather than causing a drama.

The SuperBase V is packed with inputs and outputs. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Zendure is currently running a Kickstarter (there's less than two weeks to go), where discounted prices are starting at $2,599. Now, that's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but in the world of power stations, it's not expensive either.

And while not everyone needs a SuperBase V, for those looking for a safe, flexible way to store and move about lots of power, this is a one-of-a-kind system that does just that and does it really well.