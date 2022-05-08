This 4K quadcopter drone is a budget-friendly option

StackCommerce

Drones are no longer just a fad, they're an industry all to themselves. Aerial photography has caught on. Whether you want to start a cool new hobby or are looking for a side hustle, a drone can be a very worthwhile investment. Unfortunately, the best photography drones on the market aren't exactly affordable for all budgets. So if you're looking for a powerful drone that won't break the bank, consider the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version.

This handy drone is perfect for pilots of all experience levels. It's equipped with an advanced 4K HD camera that captures stable high-definition photos and videos as you fly. With an altitude hold mode function, you'll enjoy a stable flight with foldable, steady arms that make the drone especially portable as well. Headless mode locks the direction of the remote controller, making the drone easier to fly, while 360º roll and flip tech both make it just that much more fun to fly.

You can control the drone with a gravity sensor via the app or by using the included remote control. It offers three flight speeds depending on your comfort level and time so you can capture incredible footage while soaring over the landscape whether you're in your backyard or on a road trip. Plus, the quadcopter fuselage is made of high-strength plastics so it's more resistant to crashes and extremely lightweight and easy to carry with you anywhere. It's a truly portable drone that's well-suited to pilots of all levels who aren't ready to shell out the thousands it costs for a top-end drone.

Get into drone piloting without breaking the bank. Right now, the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version is on sale for 8% off $119 at just $109.95. That's a fraction of what you would pay for competitors.