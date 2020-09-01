This huge power bank will keep your devices charged when everything else fails

Regular readers will know that I have a thing for power banks and power stations. I've got a huge number, and I find them really useful when I venture into the outdoors and want to stay connected.

A few weeks ago, I received something that made my heart beat faster. It was a power station, but a huge one. All 22kg/50lbs of it!

It was a Bluetti EB240 2400Wh/1000W portable power station.

Must read: Sneak peek at the world's best power bank

Let's take a first look at this unit.

The EB240 is a beast. It's a huge heavy box with a sturdy handle on the top, and inside is 2,400Wh of LG lithium cells that can output 1,000W of AC (1,200W surge), 9A of 12V power, and four USB-A ports outputting 2A, and a 45W USB-C port.

There are three buttons on the front, and an easy-to-read display.

The unit comes with a huge charger but can also be powered from a solar cell array or anything that you can get 16-60W 10A DC output from, for those end of the world scenarios.

According to the manufacturers, the EB240 has a lifecycle of 2,500 recharges.

But this sort of power density isn't cheap, coming with a price tag of $1,899.99. That seems a lot, but it's worth noting that the EB240 is a clean, quiet replacement for a gasoline generator, and great for powering things from CPAP machines to power tools.

I'm going to be testing this a lot more over the coming weeks and will offer a more in-depth look at this unit.

But my first impressions of the EB240 are very positive. This seems perfect for someone who spends a lot of time off grid for work, or those who want a convenient way to power devices during power cuts and emergencies.