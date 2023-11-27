This rare Cyber Monday iPad deal is perfect for anyone who's been waiting to buy a new Apple tablet

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

iPad fanatics were crushed when Apple skipped over refreshing the iPad lineup this year. Some people may have hoped new iPads would bring the price down on last year's Apple tablets, but even without new tablets, you can still take advantage of discounts on the iPad Air (5th generation).

During this year's Cyber Monday sale, the latest iPad Air with Wi-Fi and 256GB of storage is $649 at Best Buy and Amazon. You can cash in on this deal no matter which colorway you choose, making it all the more reason to take advantage of this rare low price.

ZDNET recommends the iPad Air for anyone who wants a tablet that is highly capable and can keep up with all-day use. One of our experts, Jason Cipriani, tested the iPad Air after its release last year, and says this tablet can easily compare to an iPad Pro.

The iPad Air is Apple's lightest tablet and sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, creating a bright and immersive viewing experience. Apple released this tablet in 2022, and it is equipped with Apple's M1 chip, which means its performance is comparable to Apple's MacBooks with the same processor.

Touch ID is built into the 2022 iPad Air, which makes buying with Apple Pay, signing into apps and websites, and unlocking your device seamless and easy.

You can choose to equip your iPad Air with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil to turn this impressive tablet into a 2-in-1 device.

If this deal sounds like one you want to get in on, the 2022 iPad Air is currently the lowest price at Best Buy and Amazon. If 256GB of storage is too much for you, you can opt for 64GB for $500 at Best Buy and Amazon.

If you decide you want to equip your iPad Air with cellular connectivity, you'll still take advantage of Cyber Monday deals, as the iPad Air with cellular is $649 at Amazon and $799 at Best Buy, compared to its usual $900 price tag.

What is the newest iPad?

The 2022 10.9-inch iPad Air is the latest iPad in the Air lineup. It is the 5th generation iPad Air, and was released alongside the 6th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 4th generation 11-inch iPad Pro, and the 10th generation iPad.

The 2022 10.9-inch iPad Air was released one year after the 9th generation iPad and the 6th generation iPad Mini, which also happens to be on sale during this year's Cyber Monday.

You can find the 6th generation iPad Mini on sale for the lowest price of $400 at Target, Amazon, and Best Buy.

A high-quality iPad Air case this Cyber Monday

If you decide to jump on this year's Cyber Monday iPad Air deal, you'll want a quality case to house your brand-new tablet in. Fortunately, some of our top-recommended cases are on sale for Cyber Monday.