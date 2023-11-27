'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 28 best Cyber Monday iPad and accessory deals
Black Friday is over, but sales are still in full swing with Cyber Monday sales starting now. You can find major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on all kinds of products, like Apple's iPads.
If you're hoping to get a head start on your holiday shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. Apple rarely offers heavy discounts on its products, including the popular iPad lineup, but there are a few big iPad sales around that are already worth your attention.
ZDNET has found the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple iPads you can buy now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals.
To browse the best deals across all categories including TVs, monitors, laptops, and more, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals, which is getting live updates.
Best Cyber Monday iPad deals
- Apple iPad, 2022 (10.9-inch, 64GB): $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB): $829 (save $70 at B&H)
- Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB): $699 (save $50 at B&H)
- Apple 2021 iPad (10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $249 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad mini (A15 processor, 64GB): $400 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 64GB): $499 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $800 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi, renewed) bundle: $399 (save $200 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Mini 5 (2019, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB, renewed): $290 (save $109 at Newegg)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, latest model, Wi-Fi, 128GB): $1099 (save $60 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday iPad accessory deals
- Apple Smart Keyboard 10.5-inch (renewed): $99 (save $40 at Newegg)
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $79 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation):$80 (save $49 at Amazon)
- Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $299 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, iPad Air, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro: $115 (save $43) at Walmart
- Apple 20W USB-C power adapter: $15 (save $4 at Walmart)
Best Cyber Monday deals on iPad cases
- Casetify: iPad cases up to 30% off
- Burga leather iPad cases: 25% off, various sizes available
- Best Buy essentials: Folio Case for iPad 10th Gen 10.9-inch: $10 (save $5 at Best Buy)
- Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Folio for Apple iPad: $89 (save $11 at Best Buy)
- C Inverter iPad case, detachable keyboard: $26 (save $5 at Walmart)
- Logitech rugged Folio Keyboard iPad (7th, 8th & 9th Gen): $100 (save $40 at Best Buy)
- Targus Pro-Tek antimicrobial case for 8.3-inch iPad mini: $15 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Current price: $400
- Original price: $500
An iPad deal worth considering is for the iPad mini. This 8.3-inch sixth-generation model comes equipped with an A15 processor, 64GB SSD storage, and a Liquid Retina display.
Over at Amazon, you can save $100 on the typical retail price, bringing the cost down to $400
- Current price: $399
- Original price: $449
A 2022 version of the Apple iPad is also on sale at Walmart. This iPad comes with a 10.9-inch display, an A14 processor, 64GB SSD storage, and both Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity.
- Current price: $829
- Original price: $899
We've found an iPad Pro on sale with a discount. Available at B&H, you can save $70 on a model equipped with an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, an M2 processor, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Current price: $699
- Original price: $749
Another deal we've found is for the iPad Air. Available with a discount of $50 at B&H, this 5th generation model comes with an M1 chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 256GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
- Current price: $249
- Original price: $329
If you're looking for a very affordable iPad model, you can pick up a 9th generation iPad for only $249 at Walmart. This iPad is equipped with an A13 chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
When is Cyber Monday?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
