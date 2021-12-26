This white noise machine has 30 soundtracks. Get it for an extra 20% off now

StackCommerce

We live in an increasingly noisy world, and it can interfere with our sleep, our studying, our leisure, and our peace of mind. White noise can help us rest, breaking up the noise pollution around us.

A white noise machine can also bring the sounds of nature into any space, and the Letsfit builds on that with 30 different soundtracks and a portable design.

Available in white, black, and wood, the Letsfit has a compact form. It's less than five inches high by four inches wide and weighs less than a pound, and it even works off of any standard outlet with the included adapter. High-fidelity speakers are built into the top of the device, with a grille touch switch and full touch buttons that are backlit for easy use at night. It also includes a mini-jack for headphones for privacy.

Loaded onto the device are 30 soundtracks recorded in nature, including tides, campfires, and rainfall, as well as other white noise such as box fans. Equalizer tools and volume controls allow you to set your audio environment to your preference and quickly adjust it. You can also preserve settings with the touch of a button. The timer mode offers multiple increments, so it will shut off after you've fallen asleep.

In addition to audio, the Letsfit L3 includes a nightlight with a ring of LEDs in the bottom offering magenta, green, red, yellow, blue, and pink. You can change the LED ring's intensity with a few taps.

So get a better night's sleep. Right now, you can get the Letsfit T3 White Noise Machine with 30 Soundtracks for $23.19 (reg. $69) when you use promo code CYBER20 at checkout.

