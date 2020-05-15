Top Android smartphones: These are the best-selling phones in the 'post-premium era'

10 best phones not made in China 8:47 Watch Now

Samsung's recently released mid-range Galaxy A51 has been the top-selling Android phone globally in the first quarter of 2020.

Samsung shipped six million Galaxy A51 4G smartphones in the quarter, giving it 2% of the overall Android market, according to Strategy Analytics. Global smartphone shipments reached 275 million units in the quarter, of which Android phones made up 86%.

The figures wouldn't have included Galaxy A51 sales to the US, where Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 for $399.99 in early April. The phone has a 6.5-inch OLED display and a 48-megapixel rear camera. There's also a 5G model for $499.

Samsung's second best selling phone is the high-end Galaxy S20 Plus, followed by the Galaxy A10s, which sells for about $130. Samsung phones make up four of the top six best-selling phones, according to the Strategy Analytics figures, with the other two smartphones being Xiaomi's Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8.

The Galaxy A51 4G has been particularly popular in Europe and Asia, the company notes.

Given the dire state of economies after the coronavirus outbreak, the outlook for expensive smartphones is bleak, but positive for cheaper models.

"Android is entering a post-premium era," said Juha Winter, associate director at Strategy Analytics.

"As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and they are seeking out new Android models that deliver the biggest bang for their buck," Winter added.

Samsung in April reported lower smartphones sales but higher than expected sales of the Galaxy S20 Ultra in the first quarter. However, it expects demand for smartphones to drop sharply next quarter due to the pandemic. It's also expecting competition to heat up in the second half of the year as smartphone makers attempt to make up for weak sales in the first half.

Analyst Canalys says worldwide smartphone shipments fell 13% year on year to 272 million units. Shipments from Samsung and Huawei, the two biggest smartphone makers, each fell by 17%.

Huawei has been dealing with both the coronavirus and the absence of Google apps on its recently launched P series smartphone due to its ongoing problems with the US Department of Commerce. However, Apple iPhone shipments fell only 8% due to strong iPhone 11 sales, while Xiaomi's shipments grew 9%.