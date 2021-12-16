Train at your own pace to learn the skills that will transform you from total beginner to cybersecurity expert

StackCommerce

Did you know that you could train at your own pace to learn all the skills you need to qualify for elite, highly-paid cybersecurity positions even if you have no tech experience whatsoever? The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle will provide that, as well as help with certification exams and even show you how to breeze through the job interviews. Best of all, you can get all of that right now for only $39.99.

Start from scratch and advance all the way to advanced ethical hacking skills in the comprehensive guide "Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course", which will teach you all of the most up-to-date methods of penetration testing and ethical hacking.

Next, learn about pen tester fave Kali Linux in "Real Penetration Testing with Kali Linux". This course assumes you've never even heard of it and teaches you all you need to know. Students loved this one, rating it an amazing 4.8 out of 5 stars. Instructor Atul Tiwari has lots of experience from doing security audits and analysis, as well as pen testing, for private corporations, governments, and security agencies.

Not only does "Cyber Security Analyst & Enterprise Architecture" teach you the analytics approach that is so vital to security these days, but it also prepares you to pass the important CompTIA CSA+ exam to earn a valuable certification. Explore all the most recent cyber threats and learn how to combat them in "Hacking in Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking Mega Course". You get a free voucher with this one that allows you to take the ISA CISS exam after you complete this course.

Learn about networks in "Ethical Hacking: Network Scan by Nmap & Nessus" and "Ethical Hacking: Network Fundamentals & Network Layer Attacks". Or dive deep into the extensive "Ethical Hacking with Metasploit: Exploit & Post Exploit."

Prepare for more certification exams with "Cyber Security Certifications Practice Questions 2022: CISSP, CISA, CISM, CEH". Then finish up with the "IT Interview Training Course", which will help you get jobs.

Don't pass up this opportunity to go from cybersecurity beginner to master; get The 2022 Masters in Cyber Security Certification Bundle while it's on sale for just $39.99.