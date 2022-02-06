Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Train at your own pace to develop in-demand ethical hacking skills for just $35

Even if you're working full-time and have no tech experience, you can develop marketable tech skills with these 10 courses.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

If you've been looking for a job in the tech industry but find that your lack of experience is holding you back, you might want to start studying. Luckily, that doesn't mean going back to school full time. Now you can train with 10 self-paced courses from the 2022 Premium Certified Ethical Hacker Certification Bundle -- no matter your schedule.

Best of all, you don't even need to complete all 10 courses before you're qualified to start your job search. "Learn Python & Ethical Hacking From Scratch" teaches lots of marketable skills, while "Free Tools for Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking" covers web hacking, network scanning, password cracking, and more.

In "Kali Linux Hacker Tools, Tricks, and Techniques 2022," you'll learn all about the most popular platform for ethical hacking. It's a crowd favorite; students rated it an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars. In addition to working in information security for over 10 years, course instructor Atul Tiwari has trained over 90,000 students online and in classrooms on information security and penetration testing.

Both "Learn Website Hacking From Scratch" and "EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker - CEH v11" provide an excellent general overview of tools and skills. And you can dive even deeper with the 20-hour "Hacking in Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking MEGA Course."

The last beginner-level course, "Ethical Hacking: Network Scan by Nmap & Nessus," flows nicely into "Network Hacking Continued - Intermediate to Advanced. "Certified Ethical Hacker Bootcamp," however, is a more intermediate-level course.

Finally, a world-renowned CompTIA certification will really make your resume stand out. The "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking - The Total Course" will prepare you for the certification exam and help you show off your coveted credentials.

Don't miss this chance to fight hackers at their own game. The 2022 Premium Certified Ethical Hacker Certification Bundle can be yours today for just $34.99.

The 2022 Premium Certified Ethical Hacker Certification Bundle

$34.99 at ZDNet Academy

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related