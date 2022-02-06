Train at your own pace to develop in-demand ethical hacking skills for just $35

StackCommerce

If you've been looking for a job in the tech industry but find that your lack of experience is holding you back, you might want to start studying. Luckily, that doesn't mean going back to school full time. Now you can train with 10 self-paced courses from the 2022 Premium Certified Ethical Hacker Certification Bundle -- no matter your schedule.

Best of all, you don't even need to complete all 10 courses before you're qualified to start your job search. "Learn Python & Ethical Hacking From Scratch" teaches lots of marketable skills, while "Free Tools for Penetration Testing & Ethical Hacking" covers web hacking, network scanning, password cracking, and more.

In "Kali Linux Hacker Tools, Tricks, and Techniques 2022," you'll learn all about the most popular platform for ethical hacking. It's a crowd favorite; students rated it an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars. In addition to working in information security for over 10 years, course instructor Atul Tiwari has trained over 90,000 students online and in classrooms on information security and penetration testing.

Both "Learn Website Hacking From Scratch" and "EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker - CEH v11" provide an excellent general overview of tools and skills. And you can dive even deeper with the 20-hour "Hacking in Practice: Certified Ethical Hacking MEGA Course."

The last beginner-level course, "Ethical Hacking: Network Scan by Nmap & Nessus," flows nicely into "Network Hacking Continued - Intermediate to Advanced. "Certified Ethical Hacker Bootcamp," however, is a more intermediate-level course.

Finally, a world-renowned CompTIA certification will really make your resume stand out. The "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking - The Total Course" will prepare you for the certification exam and help you show off your coveted credentials.

Don't miss this chance to fight hackers at their own game. The 2022 Premium Certified Ethical Hacker Certification Bundle can be yours today for just $34.99.