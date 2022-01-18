Train to become a cybersecurity analyst at your own pace with these $26 courses

StackCommerce

Few fields currently have as much built-in job longevity as cybersecurity, especially since cyber crimes now happen on a daily basis. It's an elite, well-paid career, and even government agencies will pay ethical hackers to test their systems. If that sounds fun, you can learn the skills necessary to achieve coveted certifications in The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle, which you can get for just $25.49 using coupon code JAN15 during our January sale.

You'll find eight courses in this bundle, starting with the "Ethical Hacking with Metasploit: Exploit & Post Exploit" course. This student-loved class (rated 4.8 out of 5 stars) is presented by Oak Academy, a company of tech experts offering frequently updated courses in coding, mobile, IT, game development, app monetization and much more. This course teaches pen testing, Linux commands and a whole lot more.

Meanwhile, the "Cyber Security Analyst & Enterprise Architecture" classes cover security threat prevention and detection, as well as how to fight it. Suppose you are familiar with HTML web apps. In that case, you can learn how to effectively use Burp Suite for ethical hacking, bug hunting and more in "Mastering Burp Suite Community Edition: Bug Hunters Perspective".

"PenTesting with OWASP ZAP: Mastery Course" teaches you the essential tools used by pen testers, hackers and other types of security professionals. But cybersecurity is not all coding all of the time, so "Learn Social Engineering From Scratch" demonstrates how to hack personal accounts and devices.

Well-respected certifications will turbocharge your resume, and three courses in this bundle can help you pass exams to earn some of the best. You'll find updated practice questions for the Ethical Hacker, CISM, CISSP and CISA tests in "Cyber Security Certifications Practice Questions 2022". Then "TOTAL: CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-002)" and "CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst Certification Preparation Course (2022)" will teach you everything you need in order to prepare you for those exams.

Remember, you don't need to complete all of these to qualify for cybersecurity positions; even just the first course can start you down this new career path. Don't miss this opportunity to train for an elite tech career -- get The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle today while it's only $25.49 with coupon code JAN15 during our January sale.

Prices are subject to change.