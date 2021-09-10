Turbocharge your IT career with this cybersecurity training that is on sale for just $30

Cybersecurity is one of the highest-paid careers in the tech industry, probably because those skills were cited as most in-demand by over a third of IT professionals surveyed around the globe. So if you've reached even an intermediate level of experience in a tech position, you can turbocharge your career into one of the hottest jobs on the market by training at your own pace with the very affordable Ultimate 2021 Cyber Security Survival Training Bundle.

The Cisco 210-260 IINS: Implementing Cisco Network Security course covers the technologies used by the company in its security infrastructure, so it's perfect for anyone who wants to specifically work for one of the most successful tech companies in the world. But all of the other courses are vendor-neutral.

The Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) course is good for anyone from entry-level to mid-career IT professionals. It will cover everything you need to gain skills that will qualify you for positions that require you to monitor, assess, audit, and control a company's business and IT systems.

With so much of today's technology residing in the cloud, the Cloud Computing Security Knowledge (CCSK) course can qualify you for a certification that will really polish up a resume. It teaches the fundamentals of how to keep data secure in the cloud and provides a foundation for more advanced cloud credentials.

Anyone looking to level up to a management position will probably find the Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) class extremely helpful. It covers program development and management as well as incident and risk management.

Those who already have a couple of years of experience in security-related IT administration would benefit from the CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 class. You'll learn all about secure installation and configuration of devices, networks, and applications, as well as threat analysis, risk mitigation, and much more.

ITU Online Training has specialized in technical skills for almost a decade, using video modules created by highly qualified instructors. All of the courses include practice exams, a note-taking function, and progress trackers. So it's no wonder the company has over 650 000 satisfied students, as well as numerous awards such as Cybersecurity Excellence and Best in Biz.

