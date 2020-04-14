Turn fire into electricity with the BioLite CampStove 2

I love to spend as much time as possible in nature, even if that means sneaking off into a corner of the garden and leaning against a tree or rock. And there's nothing that tops off that better than warming a drink or cooking a quick meal outdoors.

Enter the BioLite CampStove 2. A biomass stove -- that's a fancy word for a stove that burns wood and twigs and leaves and such -- that generates fire that can not only be used to heat water and cook food, but also generate electricity that can be used to recharge smartphones and other devices.

First, the stove. It comes in two parts. The first being a double-walled stainless steel cylinder (with fold-out aluminium legs) where the burning happens, and a plastic unit that combines a fan to blow air through the stove, a battery pack that powers the fan and also can be used to top up smartphones and other devices, and a thermoelectric generator that sticks into the fire and tops up the battery.

The unit packs down to the size of a 32oz widemouth water bottle, weighs about 2 pounds, and comes with a nylon storage bag. The unit also comes with a small pack of fuel, a charging cord, and a really nifty 100 lumen LED light on a flexible cable.

At the heart of the battery pack is a 2600 mAh rechargeable battery, which can be charged up using the supplied USB cable or with a fire. The battery pack also features a four-speed fan for blowing air through the stove, which dramatically improves combustion and efficiency.

Over the weekend, I took this for a spin, and I was impressed. First off, while the stove packs away into quite a small space, when set up with the legs folded out, it's actually very stable. Lighting was easy -- assuming you have some dry tinder and an ignition source -- and the built-in fan quickly transformed a tiny spark into quite a blaze. I used a ferrocerium rod to light some natural tinder, and the stove was roaring in under two minutes.

For a biomass stove, the BioLite CampStove 2 is well designed, and has nozzles that direct air jets into the combustion chamber to create hot, smokeless fire. I could use the stove to boil a liter of water in under five minutes.

How long would it take to charge up the battery pack using fire? About 2 to 3 hours based on my testing. There are a lot faster ways to recharge a power bank, but this would work out well for me when I'm camping.

BioLite CampStove 2 Tech Specs:

Charge phones, lights, and more with 3W generated power

Burn sticks, wood scraps, or pellets

Boil Time: 1L in 4.5 min

Packs down to the size of a 32oz widemouth water bottle

Weight: 2.06 lbs

When done with the stove, you let the fire die down, and once it's cooled -- and it cools down quite rapidly -- there's a minimal amount of ash left. The stove really does burn cleanly, and it quite easy to clean.

Pros

Power from twigs, wood scraps, leaves

Very efficient stove

Easy to light and use

Fun to use

Boils water fast

Cons

Quite weighty

Charge time quite long

Battery capacity not enough to recharge a modern smartphone

Nylon storage bag prone to damage from sparks

Overall, I like the BioLite CampStove 2. It's not ideal for lightweight backpacking because of the weight, but for camp use it's a great little stove that burns fuel you'll find laying around in nature well, and has the added advantage of being able to keep your devices charged up.

Priced at around $145 (shop around for a good deal), it's a decent enough kit.

Oh, and if you got this far, here's the obligatory fail video for your enjoyment!