Twilio Q1 results top estimates

Twilio's share price was up more than two percent in after hours trading.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Cloud

Cloud-based communications provider Twilio reported better-than-expected first quarter financial results on Tuesday.

what's hot on zdnet

The San Francisco-based company delivered a Q1 net loss of $24.3 million, or 25 cents per share.

Twilio's non-GAAP earnings clocked in at a loss of four cents a share on revenue of $129.1 million, up 49 percent year over year. Wall Street was expecting a loss of seven cents a share on revenue of $116.5 million.

Twilio's share price was up more than two percent in after hours trading.

"Our first quarter results exhibited broad-based strength across multiple areas of our business, especially with continued expansion with existing customers," said Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson.

Looking to the current quarter, analysts are expecting a loss of six cents a share on revenue of $123.2 million. Twilio responded with revenue expectations between $129 million to $131 million with an adjusted earnings loss per share of six cents to five cents.

More Tech Earnings

Related Topics:

Digital Transformation Data Centers CXO Innovation Storage Cloud TV
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All

Related Stories