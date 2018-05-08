Twilio Q1 results top estimates

Cloud-based communications provider Twilio reported better-than-expected first quarter financial results on Tuesday.

The San Francisco-based company delivered a Q1 net loss of $24.3 million, or 25 cents per share.

Twilio's non-GAAP earnings clocked in at a loss of four cents a share on revenue of $129.1 million, up 49 percent year over year. Wall Street was expecting a loss of seven cents a share on revenue of $116.5 million.

Twilio's share price was up more than two percent in after hours trading.

"Our first quarter results exhibited broad-based strength across multiple areas of our business, especially with continued expansion with existing customers," said Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson.

Looking to the current quarter, analysts are expecting a loss of six cents a share on revenue of $123.2 million. Twilio responded with revenue expectations between $129 million to $131 million with an adjusted earnings loss per share of six cents to five cents.