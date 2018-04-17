Twilio's programmable wireless platform is now generally available

Cloud communications provider Twilio is officially rolling out its programmable wireless platform that aims to bring more developers into the Internet of Things.

With the Twilio Programmable Wireless program, the general idea is that developers can program cellular networks into their apps quickly via SIM cards and Twilio's cloud API.

Twilio said the platform lets developers see where and when SIMs are connected and monitor data consumption in real time via individual SIM reporting. Twilio's Commands API also works to reduce data costs by sending and receiving machine to machine commands using the SMS transport protocol.

"Despite the hype surrounding the internet of things (IoT) over the last several years, IoT has been largely out of reach to developers because there has not been a developer-friendly connectivity provider," said Chetan Chaudhary, GM of IoT at Twilio. "Twilio Programmable Wireless makes connectivity accessible to millions of developers via Twilio's platform, empowering them to begin experimenting with IoT."

After purchasing the SIM for a one time fee, developers pay a monthly recurring SIM fee in addition to usage-based data charges. Twilio is also offering the option of a lower data rate after committing to a minimum spend per month.

