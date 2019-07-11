Twitter experiences widespread service outage

Twitter is currently experiencing a widespread service outage that is preventing some users from logging into accounts and sending tweets. The microblogging platform confirmed the service disruption on Thursday but has yet to provide more detailed information.

"We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter," said a message on Twitter's status page. "We will keep you updated on whats happening."

The Twitter outage is just the latest in a slew of major service disruptions to hit social media and cloud service providers. Last month Google Cloud was hit with a serious networking outage that brought down both Google and non-Google services, including Snapchat, Vimeo, Shopify and most of Google's own services, such as YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, G Suite, Hangouts, Google Drive, Google Docs, and Google Nest.

Not long after Google's outage, a Verizon error resulted in a "cascading catastrophic failure" that disrupted services on Cloudflare, Amazon, Facebook, and others. The outage was due to a route leak from one of Verizon's customers. Facebook went on to experience yet another service blip just last week, along with its other properties Instagram and WhatsApp. None of the sites were able to load new images and had trouble displaying photos.

UPDATE: Twitter has identified to the source of the outage, saying it was due to an internal configuration change, which it's working to fix. "Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we're working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible."

MORE ON THE CLOUD AND INTERNET OUTAGES