Ultimaker readies its cloud service with more 3D printing workflow capabilities

Desktop 3D printer vendor Ultimaker on Thursday announced new platform services for its upcoming Ultimaker Cloud. The Shanghai-based company said the new services are aimed at providing remote 3D printing capabilities, and the ability to backup user settings for remote access.

"Ultimaker Cloud forms the foundation for future value propositions provided by Ultimaker and key industry partners," said Ultimaker CEO Jos Burger. "This is a crucial next step in our journey to speed up the world's transition to local digital manufacturing."

Ultimaker was founded by three makers out of a makerspace in the Netherlands. On the software side, the company is aiming to create an open platform where key industry players, such as CAD providers and material manufacturers, can easily integrate with the Ultimaker Cloud.

The company's professional printers integrate hardware, software and materials configuration. Last year the company rolled out the Ultimaker S5 printer, as well as the Ultimaker Tough PLA, a PLA filament with higher stiffness for prototypes, and an app that will track a job's progress from a phone or tablet.

The Ultimaker Cloud is set to launch on March 19.

