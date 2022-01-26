These $69 courses help you gain professional cybersecurity certifications

StackCommerce

Adding certifications to your resume is a great way to negotiate salaries in line with your advanced skills. While the cybersecurity exams are challenging, you could pass them on your first attempt with some help from The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle.

If you've got your eye on U.S. government jobs, one course you should take is "NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks." This will teach you how the RMF process works and help you qualify for government cybersecurity careers.

"(ISC) CISSP – 2021" will provide a firm grasp of various aspects of information security. You'll learn how to assess, test, implement, and manage security measures. The course also covers non-technical aspects, such as professional ethics, confidentiality, integrity, and more. When you're done, the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) exam should be easy for you.

Students were very satisfied with what they learned about complex environments in "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)", rating it 4.45 stars out of 5. And you can take an even deeper dive into the same topics by following up with "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004)."

Meanwhile, "ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)" will be a huge help if you've worked with information security management for five years or more. This certification qualifies you to create and manage an enterprise-level information security program. Experience in fields such as risk management, compliance, or information security governance would be helpful -- though not required.

These courses are offered by iCollege, an e-learning platform serving over 120 countries and providing training for top organizations and major tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

