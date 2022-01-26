Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

These $69 courses help you gain professional cybersecurity certifications

If you aren't satisfied with your IT career, turbocharge it with cybersecurity certifications to land a new job.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Adding certifications to your resume is a great way to negotiate salaries in line with your advanced skills. While the cybersecurity exams are challenging, you could pass them on your first attempt with some help from The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle.

If you've got your eye on U.S. government jobs, one course you should take is "NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks." This will teach you how the RMF process works and help you qualify for government cybersecurity careers.

"(ISC) CISSP – 2021" will provide a firm grasp of various aspects of information security. You'll learn how to assess, test, implement, and manage security measures. The course also covers non-technical aspects, such as professional ethics, confidentiality, integrity, and more. When you're done, the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) exam should be easy for you.

Students were very satisfied with what they learned about complex environments in "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)", rating it 4.45 stars out of 5. And you can take an even deeper dive into the same topics by following up with "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004)."

Meanwhile, "ISACA Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)" will be a huge help if you've worked with information security management for five years or more. This certification qualifies you to create and manage an enterprise-level information security program. Experience in fields such as risk management, compliance, or information security governance would be helpful -- though not required.

These courses are offered by iCollege, an e-learning platform serving over 120 countries and providing training for top organizations and major tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

Don't pass up this opportunity to train for valuable cybersecurity certifications, get The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle today while it's just $69.

Prices subject to change.

The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle

$69 at ZDNet Academy

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related