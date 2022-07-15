/>
Use a second number to keep your real phone number hidden for only $25

Whether you need a second number for a new business, using a dating service, sending work texts or more, you don't need another expensive phone contract.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners.

Are there times you wished for a second phone number to use for business or just to keep your real number hidden? But it's just not worth the extra expense of getting an additional phone line... until now. Whether you are setting up a new business, sending work texts, using a dating service, selling on Craigslist, and more, you can now have an affordable second phone number with a Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription.

All you have to do is use a secure yet simple app, and you'll be able to make calls easily on a second number without the expense of another long phone contract. You can even choose the area code from hundreds in the US and Canada. Then you'll be able to make and receive calls and texts with all other phone numbers from both countries with no monthly fees.

You have full anonymity in your communications, but you also get the convenient features you need. Your voicemail can be customized, and you can use call forwarding when you like. And, of course, you'll have the convenience of being able to make private calls, manage multiple numbers, and send texts and picture messages all in one easy-to-use app.

Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription

 $24.99 at ZDNet Academy

This plan includes a combination of 1,000 phone minutes or 6,000 texts per year. Although, you can certainly add more SMS credits or phone minutes to your account at any time. You can also use data or WiFi to chat in order to avoid service charges.

You can even use it from web browsers, as well as from iOS and Android phones. It's easy to see why users love using Hushed. It has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from 5,600 reviews on the App Store.

Set up a secure second phone number while keeping your real contact details hidden; get a Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription today while it's on sale for only $24.99, which is 83% off the usual $150 subscription price.

