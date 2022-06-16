/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Use AI-powered personalization to block unwanted calls and texts

RoboKiller makes it impossible for spam callers to reach you and even helps you exact revenge on them.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Artificial Intelligence

Phone calls are often the last thing smartphone owners use their favorite wireless headphones for. Unfortunately, they usually come from spam callers. While it's true that smartphones typically have a feature to deal with unwanted calls, their methods can be limited or ungainly. Robocall can not only handle spam calls efficiently and effectively but can also amuse you at the same time.

RoboKiller has a predictive algorithm that takes under 0.01 seconds to intercept 99% of the spam calls you get, so your phone will rarely even ring unless a call is from a caller you want to hear from. You'll also be protected automatically from over 500 million phone scammers already on the company's blacklist.

You'll also get many advanced customizable features that aren't found elsewhere, such as pause call blocking, lists of blocked and allowed numbers, a personalized AI call screener and much more. You can adjust your call blocking levels to ensure the only calls you're getting are the ones you want.

RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker: 2-Year Subscription

 $39.99 at ZDNet Academy

RoboKiller will even protect your phone number from targeted neighbor spoofing spam calls, and the service also eliminates about 95% of spam texts. But one of RoboKiller's best features is its entertainment value. It offers hundreds of Answer Bots to choose from that will start wasting the scammer's time in hilarious ways as soon as their calls get intercepted.

Featured on Wired, Ars Technica, Engadget, News Tonight, NBC and more, RoboKiller is a big favorite of users. It's rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Apple's App Store and 4 out of 5 stars on Google Play.

While a two-year subscription to RoboKiller is usually $79, you can get it now for only $39.99. Or, if you prefer, a one-year subscription is $19.99 and a three-year subscription is $59.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

Apple: These are the sorts of apps we blocked from our App Store last year
iphone.jpg

Apple: These are the sorts of apps we blocked from our App Store last year

Security
WhatsApp and Apple work together to make it easier for Android users to jump to iPhone
iphone-13-pro-pro-max-1.jpg

WhatsApp and Apple work together to make it easier for Android users to jump to iPhone

Mobility
Get 3 years of protection with the world's first 3D password manager for only $30
replace-this-image.jpg

Get 3 years of protection with the world's first 3D password manager for only $30

Deals