Users can now live stream directly to Twitter and monetise content

Video: Scraped and leaked: 48 million users' social profiles

As Facebook turns users away due to fake news propagation and Cambridge Analytica data issues, other platforms are competing for users' attention with live-streaming channels.

As traditional TV viewership declines -- down 43.6 percent since 2012 -- the consumption of social video content on social networks is on the rise.

Well over 500 million people watch Facebook videos every day, and over 82 percent of Twitter users watch video content on the platform.

Read also: GoTouch makes any TV instantly interactive

However, professional live show production is complicated and expensive to produce.

Creators find it hard to produce high-quality interactive OTT content across social networks without tie-ups fro the major social platforms.

Now, a broadcasting platform is helping creators to make the link across social platforms and live-streaming services.

Toronto, Ontario-based video production, distribution, and engagement platform startup Stage Ten announced that it is introducing compatibility with Twitter's streaming feature. The startup is set to position Twitter as a major social OTT destination for live streaming.

Twitter began streaming live local broadcasts in February 2018. Now, creators can produce and distribute live broadcasts on the platform.

The company claims to be the only social OTT production platform that can distribute to the major four social video portals: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch.

It also supports custom integrations with most streaming video platforms and live video players.

The company offers a web platform for creators that bridges the gap between professional broadcasting and amateur live streaming.

Creators can maximize their broadcast reach by simultaneously streaming to multiple pages and channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

The company also recently launched its iOS app -- Stage Ten Connect.

This allows field producers and audience members to capture and stream live video from remote locations and participate in social programming from their Apple devices. Users can use the app to convert their social pages into a social TV channel.

Read also: Americans prefer sharing life's milestones with their social network than in person

Stage Ten CEO, Dave Lazar, said: "Since its founding, Twitter has been an unparalleled source of live stories and real-time information. Our integration with Twitter gives broadcasters and creators yet another choice of where to stream, how to monetize, and where to connect with, and grow their audiences."

Now anyone can stream live video from the field through social platforms -- without the need for expensive equipment.

Twitter will now be able to add another revenue generating stream to its portfolio and keep up the pressure to keep breaking news live on its platform.

Previous and related coverage

Asia is leading social media innovation through livestreaming -- can the US catch up?

We are changing the way we buy products, and follow celebrities, and it's all down to the way that Asia leads the way when it comes to livestreaming.

Social media cannot be trusted without these features

Many of us no longer trust Facebook. We're wary of sharing data -- in case it is used by third parties without our knowledge. So, what features will the social media platform of the future need to regain our confidence?