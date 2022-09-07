Verizon's new unlimited plan comes with a built-in Apple One subscription

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
While Apple was busy announcing a new iPhone lineup, the second generation of its AirPods Pro, and multiple new Apple Watch models, Verizon was debuting a unified subscription plan designed to provide all of the services it and Apple have to offer for new and existing iPhone users.
Dubbed One Unlimited for iPhone, this new plan combines subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ with Verizon's own unlimited calling plan. Customers choosing a single line on this new plan will receive individual subscriptions to all five of those services, while customers with two or more lines will instead gain access to family subscriptions.
More: Here's everything Apple announced during its 'Far Out' event
Verizon says this plan represents an "annual value of up to $480 included for a family," based on the $20-per-month subscription cost of a standalone Apple One plan and other calculations. One Unlimited for iPhone will run subscribers $90 for one line and between $75 and $45 per line for multiple lines, and will include unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide, and 4G LTE data, with the typical throttling occurring after 25GB of use in a single billing cycle.
Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, said in a release Wednesday, "One Unlimited for iPhone meets a unique set of needs for anyone who wants the best entertainment, along with iCloud+, and our best network experience all bundled together at an incredible value."
More: iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Is it worth the upgrade?
Verizon and Apple plan to hold a joint stream on Friday, Sept. 9 (YouTube link), where together they will reveal "First Look" releases coming to Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade, among other joint announcements.
The One Unlimited for iPhone plan is available now to all new and existing Verizon Wireless subscribers. Android device owners are also eligible to subscribe, but may not benefit from all of the plan's features in quite the same way as their iPhone-owning counterparts.