WA police now have access to Apple CarPlay

Image: Motorola Solutions

Western Australia Police has teamed up with Motorola Solutions to deliver a mobile application that can operate within Apple CarPlay, in a move touted to help frontline officers work more efficiently and safely.

The integration with CarPlay is an extension of WA Police's existing OneForce Core application, which is underpinned by technology based on Motorola Solutions PSCore public safety application.

Using Apple CarPlay, frontline officers are able to use voice control features while driving, as well as issue digital infringement notices, instead of handwritten versions.

"When police officers respond to an incident, they need accurate and relevant information to inform their decisions and keep themselves and community members safe. Since deploying OneForce Core, our officers have been better informed with access to critical operational information wherever they are," WA Police deputy commissioner Col Blanch said.

"Now, we're taking the next step by extending the rich capabilities of OneForce Core into our police vehicles through the integration with CarPlay including voice controls."

The app enhancement builds on the computer aided dispatch (CAD) system that Motorola Solutions delivered as part of an AU$11 million contract with WA Police.

Over the years, WA Police has been increasingly adopting modern technology to improve the way it fights crime. In 2019, WA frontline officers were issued with brand-new Apple iPhone 11s to allow them to perform identity checks, search the police database, capture evidence, and report crimes.

WA Police was also one of the first police organisations in the country to roll out body-worn cameras.

Meanwhile, a new report commissioned by the Victorian government has revealed that tragic judgement errors, as opposed to intentional risk taking, have played a role in around 70% of Victorian road deaths since 2017.

According to the research, 58% of road deaths in Victoria last year involved a common basic error like taking a corner too wide or a concentration lapse, opposed to high-risk behaviours such as speeding, drink-driving, and drug-driving.

