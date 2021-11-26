Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course, as the chain's Black Friday sale is in full effect. Here are a number of great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.

Walmart+

To gain early access to the deals listed and much more, Walmart will require you to be a Walmart+ member . The fee goes for $12.95 a month, or $98 a year. Membership includes Black Friday benefits like being able to shop the deals below four hours ahead of regular shoppers.

Samsung Chromebook 4 for $129 $80 off Walmart continues its streak of Black Friday Chromebook deals with this Samsung offering, which ranks among the lowest priced laptops at the moment. You'll get a 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage in a svelte system that Samsung claims will get over 12 hours of battery life between charges.

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop for $700 Black Friday special Budget gamers with an eye for a big-screen laptop might want to jump on this Walmart deal, which is based around a huge 17.3-inch full HD 144Hz display. The Legion 5 also features AMD's powerful Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8 gigs of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

onn 70-inch 4K Smart TV with Roku for $398 $182 off This deal on a 70-inch 4K set from Walmart's onn brand appears to be a Black Friday exclusive, as it's not available online currently. In addition to massive screen size and 4K resolution, this HDTV features built-in Roku capabilities for wireless streaming.

Apple AirPods Pro for $159 $90 off Those deciding between Apple's AirPods Pro and the third-gen AirPods might have an easier time now that Walmart will knock $30 off the Pro earbuds for Black Friday. The Pros provide most of the advantages of the latest AirPods, but add active noise cancellation and transparency mode that the non-Pro versions lacks.

Apple iPhone 12 mini for $299 $200 off Looking to save on your monthly cell phone bill by purchasing a phone outright? Walmart has you covered with a sweet deal on an iPhone 12 mini for less than $300. The only catch is requiring Straight Talk as your wireless provider, though the prepaid carrier doesn't force a contract on you to use its service.

Razer Power Up Bundle V2 for $79 Includes a headset, keyboard, mouse, and mouse pad Looking to step up your gaming setup this Black Friday? Save up on time and money with this Razer Power Up Bundle V2 for just $79. For the price, you're getting a keyboard (Razer Cynosa Lite), headset (BlackShark V2 X), mouse pad (Gigantus V2 L), and a mouse (DeathAdder Essential). You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal on gaming gear than this.

Gateway GWTC116-2BK 2-in-1 laptop for $149 $49 off Currently out of stock on Walmart.com, this basic hybrid notebook provides versatility at a low cost. The 11.6-inch screen can be used as a tablet or as a display for laptop functions, perfect for a young student who wants a device for both schoolwork and Netflix.

Gateway GWTN156-11BK Laptop for $179 $70 off Another sub-$200 deal on a laptop from Gateway, now a Walmart-exclusive brand, this offers a traditional clamshell design and larger screen size than the one listed above. The system includes a 15.6-inch full HD display, Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU, Wi-Fi 6 support, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage for consumers looking to complete basic computing tasks.