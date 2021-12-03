Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals still available: TVs, consoles, and more

It was just earlier this week when we rushed to our online shopping carts to checkout all the discounted goodies of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And after hitting the 'Confirm Order' button, it was only a matter of time before the tracking numbers popped into our inboxes to contain all the anticipation. However, it turns out that many retailers, including Walmart, are still posting out eye-opening deals on our favorite tech gadgets and appliances.

If you missed out on the first wave of Cyber Monday discounts, look no further than the list below. We've compiled the best of the best deals from Walmart that are still available today.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) for $149.99 $29 off The newest generation of Apple AirPods launched only a month ago and if these crisp-sounding earbuds didn't get your attention then, this cyber deal from Walmart might. For a limited time, you can pick up a pair of the wireless earbuds for just $149.99 ($29 off). That includes the charging case and a high quality audio experience that only gets better if you own an iPhone.

LG 55'' Class 4K OLED TV for $1,096.99 $600 off Coming in a gorgeous 55'' 4K panel with all the OLED goodness, this LG model is currently discounted by $600. For the price, you get a vivid and color-accurate TV that supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a viewing experience that can only be described as sensory overload. The OLED make-up is perfect for movies, gaming, sports, and more.

Oculus Quest 2 64GB for $199.99 $100 off The Oculus Quest 2, or Meta Quest 2 sits at the top of our best VR and AR headsets list, and this Walmart deal on a refurbished, 64GB model is almost too good to be true. For just $200, you can pick up the console and dive into the world of virtual reality. The Quest 2 is compact, portable, easy to learn, and a ton of fun once you put the headset on.

Lenovo Legion 5 17.3'' Laptop for $699 $210 off Budget gamers with an eye for a big-screen laptop might want to jump on this Walmart deal before it's too late. The $210 off Lenovo Legion 5 sports an immersive 17.3-inch full HD 144Hz display and is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8 gigs of RAM, 256GB solid-state drive and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. Again, you're getting all of that gaming goodness for just $699.

Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) + Smart Bulb for $24.88 $50 off A top deal that doesn't cost top dollar, Walmart has the Lenovo Smart Clock (2nd Gen) on sale for just $24.88 ($50 off). With it, the retailer is bundling in a Lenovo Smart Bulb, which plays in tandem with the clock. For less than $25, this makes for a modernized and helpful bedside assistant, and can even respond to your voice prompts.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299.99 $60 off The Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe edition is nothing new. But, the two-year-old bundle continues to make for a doorbuster deal every holiday season thanks to its limited supply and great value. For the sale price of $299.99, you're essentially getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free, a 12-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online, and a carrying case. That, my friends, is a steal.

Razer Power Up Bundle V2 for $79 $90 off Looking to step up your gaming setup this holiday? Save up on time and money with this Razer Power Up Bundle V2 for just $79. For the price, you're getting a keyboard (Razer Cynosa Lite), headset (BlackShark V2 X), mouse pad (Gigantus V2 L), and a mouse (DeathAdder Essential). You'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal on gaming gear than this.