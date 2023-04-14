What is Auto-GPT? Everything to know about the next powerful AI tool

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Artificial intelligence has been making quite the buzz because of the advanced capabilities of generative AI models like ChatGPT. Worries about the dangers of AI models and the risks of developing more advanced ones have already arisen with countries reconsidering policy on it and even banning it.
Now, an even more powerful AI application has entered the scene -- Auto-GPT.
The application's promising, autonomous abilities may make it our first glimpse of artificial general intelligence (AGI), a type of AI that can perform human-level intellectual tasks.
Since its release on Mar. 30, 2023, people have been fascinated by it, making it one of the hottest topics on Twitter multiple days in a row.
Auto-GPT is an experimental, open-source Python application that uses GPT-4 to act autonomously. This means that Auto-GPT can perform a task with little human intervention, and can self-prompt.
For example, you can tell Auto-GPT what you want the end goal to be and the application will self-produce every prompt necessary to complete the task.
Auto-GPT was posted on GitHub on March 30, 2023 by developer Significant Gravitas. However, the application is driven by GPT-4 which is OpenAI's latest and most advanced AI model.
Auto-GPT has internet access, long-term and short-term memory management, GPT-4 for text generation and file storage and summarization with GPT-3.5, according to the Github post.
Anything you can ask ChatGPT, like debugging code, and writing an email, you can ask Auto-GPT. However, you can ask Auto-GPT to complete even more advanced tasks, with fewer prompts, as seen by the demo examples below.
The Github demo shows sample goal prompts such as "Increase net worth, grow Twitter Account, Develop and manage multiple businesses."
The applications limitations listed on Github do warn that Auto-GPT's output, "May not perform well in complex, real-world business scenarios." However, the results users have been sharing show that Auto-GPT can deliver some really impressive (and helpful) results.
On Twitter, users are sharing some of they ways they're using it which include using Auto-GPT to create an app, generate a new startup, tackle complex topics like the future of healthcare and medicine, and even stalk themselves on the internet.
So now that you know how advanced it is, and all the extraordinary things it can do, you probably want to know how to access it. Unfortunately, the answer is not as straightforward as you might think.
Unlike ChatGPT which lives on a browser that you can easily visit, you need to download specific software and be familiar with Python to access it.
The basic requirements are Python 3.8, an OpenAI API key, a PINECONE API key and an ElevenLabs Key (if you want it to speak). After you install and acquire all of those, you are ready for the actual installation and can follow the detailed instructions on the post.
Auto-GPT is trending because people are fascinated by what it can do and what it could possibly mean for the future. Auto-GPT's ability to reach goals through its own reasoning puts it on a similar caliber to what humans do and how they process information.
For that reason, people are saying that Auto-GPT is the first true glimpse of AGI. AI that can function well with little human supervision could revolutionize work as we know it, replacing many roles that humans do now.
Simply put, artificial intelligence (AI) is a broad term that refers to computer systems that are capable of performing tasks that require human intelligence. Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), however, refers to AI that can perform tasks using its own processes, reasoning and intellect, the way a human would.
Despite ChatGPT being a very capable chatbot, it is still only a chatbot. As a chatbot, it is limited to only giving responses for what it is immediately asked through prompts. Therefore, it can accomplish amazing things, only through human direction though.
Auto-GPT's abilities go far beyond that as you can ask it to complete a task you know nothing about and just watch it do all the work for you. For example, this user watched Auto-GPT work on building an app for him without having to lift a finger.
However, accessing Auto-GPT is much more challenging than accessing ChatGPT. So despite Auto-GPT being way more capable, if you have simpler needs that ChatGPT can meet and don't want to be bothered with an installation process, ChatGPT may be a better option for you.