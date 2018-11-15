Windows 10 1809's new rollout: Mapped drives broken, AMD issues, Trend Micro clash

Microsoft this week rereleased the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809, after fixing its data-deletion mess. But the new build still has an old mapped-drives bug that's causing headaches for admins.

Within days of Microsoft's first release of Windows 10 1809 at the beginning of October, IT pros noticed that Windows File Explorer indicated that mapped network drives appeared to be broken.

"Testing the new 1809 update, and everything seems to be fine except all mapped drives to Windows 2012 file servers show disconnected (red x) after reboots or logoff/on," wrote one IT pro on October 5, with many others confirming the same issue on company networks.

"Everything is fine if user opens the mapped drive. This causes problems when user opens a file located in map drive A but links to another file in mapped drive B."

Despite taking over a month to fix and test the data-deleting bug in Windows 10 1809, Microsoft didn't fix this mapped-drives bug.

It has now acknowledged that decision on its Windows 10 update history support page for the rereleased version 1809.

"Mapped drives may fail to reconnect after starting and logging onto a Windows device," Microsoft says, noting that symptoms include a red X on mapped network drives in File Explorer. The issue affects Windows 10 1809, Windows Server 2019, and Windows Server, version 1809.

Microsoft says it is working on a resolution but warns admins not to expect a fix until "the 2019 timeframe".

In a separate support document for the issue, tagged as KB4471218, Microsoft has provided several workaround scripts.

However, noted IT pro Susan Bradley is warning her followers to defer installing Windows 10 1809 for as long as possible because Microsoft's suggested workarounds could cause troubles with business applications.

"I cannot believe -- well, I guess in this era of Microsoft I can believe -- that Microsoft would release an update that would impact their customer base like this. Yes, it's documented, yes there are 'workarounds', but there are possibilities that line-of-business applications will not be happy with these solutions given," wrote Bradley.

In the past 24 hours Microsoft has also confirmed two more problems with the rereleased 1809. There's a compatibility issue between the 1809 update and Trend Micro's OfficeScan and Worry-Free Business Security software.

At the request of Trend Micro, Microsoft has blocked the 1809 update for devices running these security products until a patch from Trend Micro has been installed.

Trend Micro has posted a support page about the issue together with its patches. Patches are only available for OfficeScan.

The third issue that's cropped up affects machines with AMD Radeon HD 2000 or HD 4000 series video cards.

Tabs in Microsoft's Edge browser may stop working on affected devices, and customers may see the error message 'INVALID_POINTER_READ_c0000005_atidxx64.dll'. There could also be performance problems with the lockscreen.

Again, Microsoft has blocked the 1809 update for all devices with the affected AMD graphics processors.

