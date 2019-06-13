Windows' latest patches crash Event Viewer: But Microsoft has temporary fix

Windows 10 April update is full of new features: Our top picks Here are some of the new capabilities you can expect in yet another feature-packed semi-annual release. Read more: https://zd.net/2HLtL6f

Microsoft has confirmed that its latest updates for Windows 10 and below cause a problem in its Event Viewer app when using Customer Views.

The problem may occur for anyone who installed cumulative updates, monthly rollups, and security-only updates released on June 11.

Microsoft has now offered a workaround to the problem, but is planning on rolling out a proper fix in late June, according to a support note.

The issue affects all versions of Windows, from Windows 10 version 1903 through to Windows 7, and corresponding versions of Windows Server.

"When trying to expand, view or create Custom Views in Event Viewer, you may receive the error, 'MMC has detected an error in a snap-in and will unload it', and the app may stop responding or close," Microsoft explains.

Users may see the same error when using Filter Current Log in the Action menu.

Event Viewer is an important tool for anyone interested in exploring Windows and troubleshooting problems.

Microsoft's workaround involves pasting a function it has provided into a PowerShell window and running it.

After that users can type the command get-Event Viewer to view Custom Views. Users need to re-enter the same function every time a new PowerShell window is opened. It allows users to see previously defined Custom Views.

The updates that may cause this problem in Event Viewer include:

KB4503293 LCU for Windows 10, version 1903.

KB4503327 LCU for Windows 10, version 1809 and Windows Server 2019.

KB4503286 LCU for Windows 10, version 1803.

KB4503284 LCU for Windows 10, version 1709.

KB4503279 LCU for Windows 10, version 1703.

KB4503267 LCU for Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016.

KB4503291 LCU for Windows 10, version 1507.

KB4503276 Monthly rollup for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2.

KB4503290 Security-only update for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2.

KB4503285 Monthly rollup for Windows Server 2012 and Windows Embedded 8 Standard.

KB4503263 Security-only update for Windows Server 2012 and Windows Embedded 8 Standard.

KB4503292 Monthly rollup for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1.

KB4503269 Security-only update for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1.

KB4503273 Monthly rollup for Windows Server 2008 SP2.

KB4503287 Security-only update for Windows Server 2008 SP2.

