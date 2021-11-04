Work to earn several highly respected CompTIA certifications with these self-paced courses

StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends The best cybersecurity certifications Cybersecurity certifications can help you enter an industry with a high demand for skilled staff. Read More

Make 2022 the year you turbocharge your career path. If you want to break into the lucrative tech industry or advance further in less time, there is no better way to do it than with the CompTIA Campus Premium 1-Year Subscription.

Instead of paying thousands to go back to school for several semesters, you can just keep expanding your skills over the course of a year by preparing for exams to gain certifications that will make your resume stand out among a sea of competitors. And for a limited time only during our sitewide pre-Black Friday sale, you can use coupon code SAVE15NOV to get an additional 15% off the current sale price and pay only $296.65 instead of the $399 MSRP.

These 11 exam prep e-courses give you members-only access to exclusive practice labs, a learning community, and other resources for 12 months, including any new releases during the year. CompTIA certifications are recognized the world over as validation of high-quality skills, and iCollege is an authorized partner of the company, so you know their training is effective. In fact, students have awarded this bundle an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (ITF+) for exam FC0-U61 and CompTIA A+ for exams 220-1001and 220-1002. There are also courses on Linux for exam XK0-004 and the cloud for exam CV0-002, as well as Project+ for exam PK0-004. Two Networking courses will help you pass exams N10-007 and N10-008, plus the Server+ that will get you through exam SKO-004.

There are four courses to turn you into a cybersecurity professional. Security+ covers exam SY0-601 and PenTest+ preps you for PT0-001. The final two classes will earn you CybersecurityAnalyst (CySA+) and Advanced Security Professional (CASP+) certifications.

If you feel like you need to free up some time to fit these courses in, adding a second display to your laptop and mobile devices is a good way to boost productivity. And we know of 13 portable monitors on sale.

Don't pass up this opportunity to get a year's worth of tech training that can send your career skyrocketing, get the CompTIA Campus Premium 1-Year Subscription while you can use coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time only during our sitewide pre-Black Friday sale to get an additional 15% off the current sale price and pay only $296.65 instead of the $399 MSRP.