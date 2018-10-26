World's biggest hard drive: Meet Western Digital's 15TB monster

Western Digital has taken the wraps off the world's highest-capacity hard drive, the 15TB Utrastar DC HC620.

The 15TB Utrastar packs one more terabyte than last year's hard-drive record setter, Western Digital's HSGT Ultrastar HS14. Since then Seagate has also launched its 14TB hard drives.

The 3.5-inch HDD is targeted at the data center where the 15TB drive can be slotted into a 4U rack to create a 900TB storage unit, or 60TB more than was previously possible with 14TB hard drives in the same size chassis, according to Western Digital.

Western Digital expects the new 15TB drives to be used to store video footage captured by smart city 4K surveillance cameras, which can produce about 28TB over half a year.

As with the 14TB hard drives, the 15TB hard drive uses host-managed SMR (shingled magnetic recording), a method of writing data to disk that is slow but also allows for greater density.

It's suited to workloads that require sequential writes and, aside from video surveillance, it could be useful for object storage and cloud services.

Western Digital customer Dropbox has talked about how it's using 14TB SMR HDDs to build Magic Pocket, its in-house exabyte storage system separate from AWS infrastructure it has traditionally relied on.

Dropbox boasted earlier this year it was adding hundreds of petabytes of capacity using high-density servers with SMR technology as opposed to perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR).

"SMR HDDs offer greater bit density and better cost structure ($/GB), decreasing the total cost of ownership on denser hardware," Dropbox engineers noted.

"Our goal is to build the highest-density storage servers, and SMR currently provides the highest capacity, ahead of the traditional storage alternative, PMR."

Image: Western Digital

Previous and related coverage

Western Digital: Flash price declines hamper strong Q1

Western Digital will cut flash capacity to better align with market demand and falling prices.

Western Digital shakes up data storage

Western Digital, perhaps better known as WD, announces a series of products and initiatives designed to reflect the company they've become - and not the disk drive they used to be. Marketing hype? Or do they really have the goods?

World's biggest hard drive gets even bigger

Western Digital has once again pushed the envelope when to comes to "world's biggest hard drive," hitting 14TB.

Western Digital unveils 12TB 'Purple' hard drives for AI-powered video surveillance

This drive is built for heavy workloads and support up to twice as many AI channels as the competition.

Western Digital unveils world's fastest UHS-I flash memory card

The new card offers a 50 percent performance boost.

Samsung: World's first four-bit 4TB SSDs for consumer devices coming this year

Samsung has announced its new four-bits-per-cell, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB 2.5-inch SSDs for consumer devices.

Seagate announces 12TB HDDs for desktop PCs and NAS

Seagate expands its Guardian series with 12TB IronWolf and BarraCuda Pro HDDs.

Why storage admins shouldn't discount HDDs, even with explosive cloud growth TechRepublic

The Enterprise Storage Survey found that cloud storage adoption is growing, but more data is still stored in HDDs.

Best Hard Drives and Storage Devices for 2018 CNET

The devices on this page represent the best among their respective categories.