Wyze celebrates its two-year anniversary with free shipping

Over the past two years, Wyze has made a name for itself selling various connected devices for the home, and to celebrate its two-year anniversary, the company is offering free shipping on any orders over $25 on Thursday, Oct. 24. It's an all-day deal, but you'll need to use promo code WYZEDAY2019 to take advantage of it.

Wyze's product lineup includes several security devices for the home. There's the $20 Wyze Cam, $30 Wyze Cam Pan, and the most recently released Wyze Bulbs.

Wyze Sense is the company's home security system that integrates with a camera, adding motion or door and window sensors to the app. More recently, the company released Wyze Plug for controlling power to a lamp or coffee pot.

All Wyze products integrate with Alexa, Google Assistant, and If This Then That (IFTTT) for improved controls. Alternatively, you can use the iOS or Android version of the app to view live-streams from the cameras, control the lights or plugs, or receive alerts if one of the Sense products is triggered.

Visit Wyze.com to view the complete lineup and place your order. The promo code is only valid from 12:01am to 11:59pm PST on Oct. 24.