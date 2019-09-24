Xiaomi's Mi MIX Alpha features wrap-around display

Xiaomi continues the trend of creating smartphones that are highly breakable and packed with features that no-one asked for with a concept phone that has a wrap-around display and a 108-megapixel camera.
The Mi MIX Alpha is different in that it features a display that starts at the front and wraps all the way around the sides and to the back. There's space at the top and bottom of the smartphone for buttons and charging ports, and the camera sits in a ceramic band that fits along the back of the handset.
While most modern smartphones have a screen-to-body ratio in the region of 80-90 percent, Xiaomi claim that the Mi MIX Alpha has a screen-to-body ratio of 180.9 percent.
Wrapped around the handset is a titanium alloy frame that Xiaomi claims is three times stronger than stainless steel.
The sides of the phone are used to show reminders and notifications, while the display on the back will normally be switched off the phone is being used normally but will activate when the handset is turned over.
So much more screen to look at. So much more screen to break.
The 108-megapixel camera – which shoots 12,032 x 9,024-pixel photos – acts both as a front and rear camera by just flipping the handset over. It also features a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.
Powering this is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
While the Mi MIX Alpha is a concept smartphone, Xiaomi says that limited numbers will soon hit the shelves, complete with a 20,000 yuan/$2,815 price tag attached.
