Xiaomi's Mi MIX Alpha features wrap-around display

Xiaomi continues the trend of creating smartphones that are highly breakable and packed with features that no-one asked for with a concept phone that has a wrap-around display and a 108-megapixel camera.

Must read: When is Android 10 coming to my phone?

One more thing!



Introducing #MiMIXAlpha, 4D surrounding curved display, delivering a true, bezel-less experience.



❤️and🔁, please! pic.twitter.com/VJBKadsK6N — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

The Mi MIX Alpha is different in that it features a display that starts at the front and wraps all the way around the sides and to the back. There's space at the top and bottom of the smartphone for buttons and charging ports, and the camera sits in a ceramic band that fits along the back of the handset.

While most modern smartphones have a screen-to-body ratio in the region of 80-90 percent, Xiaomi claim that the Mi MIX Alpha has a screen-to-body ratio of 180.9 percent.

Wrapped around the handset is a titanium alloy frame that Xiaomi claims is three times stronger than stainless steel.

The sides of the phone are used to show reminders and notifications, while the display on the back will normally be switched off the phone is being used normally but will activate when the handset is turned over.

So much more screen to look at. So much more screen to break.

The 108-megapixel camera – which shoots 12,032 x 9,024-pixel photos – acts both as a front and rear camera by just flipping the handset over. It also features a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Powering this is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

While the Mi MIX Alpha is a concept smartphone, Xiaomi says that limited numbers will soon hit the shelves, complete with a 20,000 yuan/$2,815 price tag attached.

The Surround Display allows #MiMIXAlpha to have a screen-to-body ratio that reaches an astonishing 180.6%.



Challenge the impossible, to make the future possible. pic.twitter.com/6l7ZWzUt5P — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

Letting go of physical side buttons, both sides of the device are pressure-sensitive areas, which in combination with a linear motor simulate the touch of real buttons. #MiMIXAlpha pic.twitter.com/7sKrZdi19I — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

With AI scene scenario detection...



At home => opens Mi Home app



Call a taxi => shows the available routes



At the airport => shows flight information#MiMIXAlpha pic.twitter.com/uWlUbf0BHl — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

The anti-false-touch technology of #MiMIXAlpha deactivates the non-active area, allowing dynamic allocation of touch commands. pic.twitter.com/GqGfjbveiX — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

108MP camera world debut! Another milestone for smartphone photography! #MiMIXAlpha pic.twitter.com/rlnbJF5ogJ — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

With the 108MP camera of #MiMIXAlpha, you will look crystal clear even at 8x zoom. pic.twitter.com/vAW1du8wp0 — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

108MP camera with the highest resolution.



20MP ultra wide-angle camera which supports 1.5 cm super macro photography.



12MP telephoto camera that supports 2x optical zoom and Dual PD focus.#MiMIXAlpha pic.twitter.com/eLcGbIoJ51 — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

#MiMIXAlpha uses the Snapdragon 855+, featuring 12GB+512GB, and supports UFS3.0. #MiMIXAlpha is equipped with a 4050mAh battery and comes standard with 40W wired fast charge. pic.twitter.com/Ljwk0gygMA — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

With groundbreaking innovations, Xiaomi’s mission is to make a truly disruptive product with #MiMIXAlpha pic.twitter.com/xbnt3H11Xz — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

See also: