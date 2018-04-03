Yahoo Japan deploys single-socket AMD EPYC 7000 series processors

Video: Mike Rayfield and David Wang to lead Radeon graphics division

Yahoo Japan becomes the first Japanese ISP to deploy single-socket PowerEdge servers powered by AMD's EPYC 7000 series processors.

The reason is becoming a common one: By switching to single-socket solutions businesses are reaping the benefits from reduced costs.

"Yahoo Japan is very selective in choosing which systems meet our high-standards for performance and optimization in the datacentre," said Nobuhiro Takasawa, vice president of Yahoo Japan Site Operations at Yahoo Japan. "AMD EPYC was able to meet those requirements while also lowering total-cost-ownership using a single-socket platform."

AMD offers what it calls a "no compromise" single-socket platform, with no arbitrary limitations set on I/O or memory bandwidth and performance. This allows customers to make a no-compromise choice for underutilized servers, and benefit from lower power consumption and lower capital expenditure.

(Image: AMD EPYC)

Each EPYC processor package can support up to 2TB of DDR4 RAM over eight channels, and has 128 PCIe lanes, which means that the platform has more than two-and-a-half times the I/O density of a processor such as Intel's Xeon SP Series.

This is one of many wins that AMD has had in the server space with its single socket platforms as of late.

Earlier this year Dell EMC unveiled a line of single- and dual-socket EPYC-powered PowerEdge servers, which offered 20 percent lower total cost of ownership and 25 percent more HPC performance.

In December of 2017 Baidu, the Chinese internet search provider and leader in artificial intelligence, announced the availability of AMD EPYC-powered AI, big data, and cloud computing (ABC) services.

The same month saw Microsoft become the first global cloud provider to use EPYC processors in its datacenters. And in November of the same year, the new EPYC-powered Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server set new world records for both SPECrate 2017_fp_base and SPECfp_rate2006 benchmarks.

