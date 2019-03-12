'Yelp for conservatives' MAGA app leaks users data

A new mobile app described as the "Yelp for conservatives" is leaking user records and business reviews, according to a French security researcher.

The app, named "63Red Safe," features a motto of "keeping conservatives safe" and was launched over the weekend on the Apple and Google mobile app stores.

The app describes itself as a service where users can read or write "reviews of local restaurant and businesses from a conservative perspective, helping insure[sic] you're safe when you shop and eat!"

In media interviews, Scott Wallace, the app's creator said he built the app after a series of incidents where conservatives were forced to leave or take MAGA gear off to eat at restaurants or enter various businesses across the US.

But according to Robert Baptise, a French security researcher who goes online under the pseudonym of Elliot Anderson (the name of the main character from the Mr. Robot TV show about hackers), the 63Red Safe app is leaking almost all of its data.

Baptise says the app's source code contains the credentials of its author, but also a list of API endpoints to which it connects to store or retrieve data.

This backend API doesn't use any form of authentication, Baptise said. This means that anyone can look at the app's source code, get the API endpoints, and then extract data from the app's server with no challenge or restriction.

Image: Robert Baptise

Using this technique, the French researcher was able to determine that 4,466 users had registered and created profiles since the app's launch over the weekend.

For each profile, Baptise said he was able to retrieve information such as username, email, avatar, follower count, following count, profile creation/update dates, a ban status, and something called a "hotscore."

Image: Robert Baptise

Other API endpoints also allowed Baptise to block users and tamper with the apps database logs and hide unauthorized intrusions.

ZDNet asked Baptise in an interview earlier today if he could also tamper with the user reviews of certain restaurants or businesses.

"I didn't test, but I was able to do almost everything, to be frank," Baptise told us.

Asked why he looked into the 63Red Safe app, the researcher said this was because he found a similar leak in another mobile app for US-based conservatives in the past.

"Some months ago I analyzed the Donald Daters app three hours after its release. I thought it was fun to analyze the same kind of 'Donald Trump' related app," he told ZDNet.

As for 63Red and the safety of its users, the researcher says he didn't notify the company of his findings, which he shared publicly in a Twitter thread.

"I didn't contact them," Baptise told us. "Let's say I don't really like Trump fans."

ZDNet has contacted 63Red and its founder about Baptise's findings earlier today so the company can take action and update its app to protect users' data. The company also develops two other conservatives-focused apps named 63red News and 63red Talk, and working on another named 63red Gather. Baptise hasn't looked into these apps yet, but he told ZDNet he will.

