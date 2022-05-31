/>
You could win up to $1 million by completing this puzzle

Complete the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle from MSCHF for a chance to win up to $1 million.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
Puzzles are often a gentle, cerebral endeavor that you can work through alone or in a group. But MSCHF has imagined a new puzzle that gives you that same challenge with a new layer: The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle offers the chance to win up to $1 million when you finish and scan your puzzle. During this Memorial Day Sale, you can get one ($30), two ($56), three ($80), or four ($100) 2 Million Dollar Puzzles. 

Each prize puzzle comes together to form a QR code. Complete the puzzle, scan the code, and see how much you won. Every puzzle wins a prize, and you can win anywhere from $1 to $1,000,000, but there are only two $1 million prize puzzles out. Puzzles are each 500 pieces and are a chance to get together with the family and enjoy a puzzle that has a guaranteed payoff. 

Even without the motivation of a prize, this puzzle is an excellent fit for board game and puzzle enthusiasts. There's no picture on the cover, so you have to go in without reference. The gradient of colors and patterns makes assembly a manageable challenge, especially in a group. 

Not everyone will win big, but the chance and the anticipation can be enjoyable for friends, families, and individuals to experience. For example, one reviewer who bought MSCHF's previous prize puzzle wrote, "Bought this for Christmas, when all of my adult children would be home. They loved putting it together and it kept them busy for over 3 hrs. Won .25 cents, but the real value is family working on it together." 

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle

Every completed puzzle gives you one more prize to win, and there's a chance you'll win one of the two $1 million payouts. Whether you win $1 or $1,000,000, payments will be distributed within 1-4 days via a digital check sent to your email. 

Get together and do a puzzle that could pay for itself. Get one ($30), two ($56), three ($80), or four ($100) 2 Million Dollar Puzzles on sale for a limited time during our Memorial Day Sale, which ends May 31. 

