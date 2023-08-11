Your iPhone's 'End call' button is moving, and it might be weird for a while

June Wan/ZDNET

The fall is an exciting time for Apple as it marks the occasion of its annual event, where it showcases its latest models of iPhones, Apple Watches, and software. This September, we also expect the release of iOS 17, which will shake up some iOS staples, including the red end call button.

iOS 17 will change how your screen looks when making a call. Beta users recently noticed that the end call button position on that screen has moved.

The red call button will no longer live on a third row by itself underneath the other six buttons but instead replaces the "contacts" button in the second row, as seen in the image on top of the article.

iOS 16 end call button placement

This change helps make more room to display contact posters, a new feature that will let you customize exactly how you're displayed on someone's phone when you give them a call.

Even though the change is relatively minor, users may need some time to adjust and avoid clicking where the button used to be after years of it being in the same location.

Another change, likely for the better, is the interchanging of the FaceTime button with the keypad button. This change will prevent users from accidentally making FaceTime calls by tapping the bottom center button, which they may do out of habit due to muscle memory.

Because of the excitement surrounding the new hardware, it is easy to overlook Apple's latest software release, but you'll want to pay attention as iOS 17 packs new features that will enhance user experience on virtually every aspect of the iPhone, including contact posters, live transcriptions of voicemails, a Facetime leave-a-message feature, Name Drop, and more.

The beta version of iOS 17 was publicly released in July, and the general public has been welcome to try it out for themselves.

If you want to see this feature for yourself amongst others, signing up is pretty straightforward. However, keep in mind that since it is still in beta, it could come with some performance issues, such as quicker battery depletion.