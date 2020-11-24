Zendure Black Friday deals -- up to 40% off

I'm a huge fan of Zendure power banks and chargers. Most of my travel and off-grid kit has one or more Zendure products because they do what they say they'll do, no question.
Problem is, Zendure products are premium products commanding a premium price.
Here's your chance to pick up these great accessories -- even the superb SuperTank -- at a massively discounted price.
Must read: Apple Silicon M1 is everything Apple promised -- so what's next?
Zendure SuperTank
Save up to 40%
A huge 27,000mAh capacity power bank featuring twin USB-A ports along with twin USB-C ports, for all your charging needs. The legacy USB-A ports output 15W & 18W, while the USB-C ports are capable of 100W & 60W.
This gives you the ability to charge everything -- from headphones to your laptop.
- Blue: $76.49 (40% off)
- Black: $81.59(36% off)
- Silver: $82.55(36% off)
Deal time:
- Black Friday: Nov 24th, 7:55 AM - 1:55 PM PST
- Cyber Monday: Nov 30th, 11:40 AM - 5:40 PM PST
Zendure SuperPort 4
36% off
A fantastic 4-port charge hub that's great for cluttered desks. The SuperPort 4 features two USB-C PD Port (100W&18W) ports, along with two Zen+ USB-A ports that can output 18W.
Superb charger, perfect if you have a lot of devices.
Deal time:
- November 26th 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM PST
Zendure SuperMini
20% off
A tough, compact 10,000mAh power bank with a single USB-C port that can output 18W -- perfect for smartphones and tablets. It's 30 percent smaller than other 10,000mAh power banks, so there's no excuse for leaving it at home.
Deal time:
- November 24th - November 30th 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST
Zendure X5
20% off
Need a power bank that sits between the SuperTank and the SuperMini? The X5 is for you.
15,000mAh battery capacity, and a single USB-C and twin USB-A ports in a package that's 35 percent smaller than other 15,000mAh power banks.
Deal time:
- November 24th - November 30th 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST
Join Discussion