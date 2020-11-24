Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Zendure Black Friday deals -- up to 40% off

This Black Friday week is your opportunity to pick up premium accessories for a lot less.

I'm a huge fan of Zendure power banks and chargers. Most of my travel and off-grid kit has one or more Zendure products because they do what they say they'll do, no question.

Problem is, Zendure products are premium products commanding a premium price.

Here's your chance to pick up these great accessories -- even the superb SuperTank -- at a massively discounted price.

Zendure SuperTank

Save up to 40%

Zendure SuperTank

A huge 27,000mAh capacity power bank featuring twin USB-A ports along with twin USB-C ports, for all your charging needs. The legacy USB-A ports output 15W & 18W, while the USB-C ports are capable of 100W & 60W.

This gives you the ability to charge everything -- from headphones to your laptop.

  • Blue: $76.49 (40% off)
  • Black: $81.59(36% off)
  • Silver: $82.55(36% off)

Deal time:

  • Black Friday: Nov 24th, 7:55 AM - 1:55 PM PST
  • Cyber Monday: Nov 30th, 11:40 AM  - 5:40 PM PST
$76 at Amazon
Zendure SuperPort 4

36% off

Zendure SuperPort 4

A fantastic 4-port charge hub that's great for cluttered desks. The SuperPort 4 features two USB-C PD Port (100W&18W) ports, along with two Zen+ USB-A ports that can output 18W.

Superb charger, perfect if you have a lot of devices.

Deal time: 

  • November 26th 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM PST
$59 at Amazon
Zendure SuperMini

20% off

Zendure SuperMini

A tough, compact 10,000mAh power bank with a single USB-C port that can output 18W -- perfect for smartphones and tablets. It's 30 percent smaller than other 10,000mAh power banks, so there's no excuse for leaving it at home.

Deal time:

  • November 24th - November 30th 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST
$26 at Amazon

Zendure X5

20% off

Zendure X5

Need a power bank that sits between the SuperTank and the SuperMini? The X5 is for you.

15,000mAh battery capacity, and a single USB-C and twin USB-A ports in a package that's 35 percent smaller than other 15,000mAh power banks.

Deal time:

  • November 24th - November 30th 00:01 AM - 11:59 PM PST
$50 at Amazon
